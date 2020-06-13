Apartment List
108 Apartments for rent in Eastpointe, MI with garage

108 Apartments for rent in Eastpointe, MI with garage

Eastpointe apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Eastpointe
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
23085 Brittany Ave
23085 Brittany Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Clean and well maintained duplex. Full size basement provides tons of storage space. Completely fenced yard with plenty of shade. 1 car detached garage, large upstairs master with walk in closet.

1 of 5

Eastpointe
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21770 Nevada Ave
21770 Nevada Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
749 sqft
Cute Eastpointe 2 Bedroom Ranch - Cute two bedroom ranch, with new carpet, all appliances, fenced backyard and a two car garage! Text/call Curtis & Mellissa for a list of available showings.

1 of 1

Eastpointe
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
15352 Sprenger Ave
15352 Sprenger Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
15352 Sprenger is located near 8 Mile and Gratiot Brick three bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath bungalow has dining room, hardwood flooring, fireplace, air conditioning, basement, rear deck, driveway and fenced yard to 2 car garage.

1 of 1

Eastpointe
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
17319 Stricker Ave
17319 Stricker Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
17319 Stricker is located near 8 Mile and Kelly Brick three bedroom, 1 bath ranch has new windows, hardwood flooring, dining room, basement, stove & refrigerator included, driveway, fenced yard and 2 car garage. Deposit $1,350 and $1,350/mo.

1 of 1

Eastpointe
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
15898 Oak Steet
15898 Oak Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1178 sqft
Charming Brick Bungalow w/ basement and detached garage - Three bedroom + bungalow with 2 full bathrooms, finished basement, and detached garage . Home features an open concept kitchen and fireplace which are great for entertaining.

1 of 9

Eastpointe
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
17614 Lincoln Ave
17614 Lincoln Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1096 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow located in the sought after Eastpointe. New carpets through-out the place. 2 car detached garage gives you plenty of room for hobbies or storage. $45.00 application fee and apply through our website.

1 of 9

Eastpointe
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21723 Donald Ave
21723 Donald Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1084 sqft
Great Opportunity in Eastpointe! This 3 bedroom 1.1 bath rental doesn't disappoint.Large lot, extra storage everywhere! Wood floors through out the main level, with a full bath. Wainscoting in hallway.

1 of 14

Eastpointe
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
22765 Rosalind Ave
22765 Rosalind Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Nice bungalow home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New carpet in the home. Updated cabinets in the kitchen. Kitchen appliances are included. 2 car garage. No central air.

1 of 13

Eastpointe
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
23110 Donald Ave
23110 Donald Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1068 sqft
Cute Ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Refinished hardwood floors. Nice kitchen. Bungalow room. Unfinished basement. Central air and a 2 car garage. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2750. (2.

1 of 1

Eastpointe
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
15560 Crescentwood Ave
15560 Crescentwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1404 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 full and 2 half bath bungalow. Beautiful fireplace in living room and upstairs bedroom with bath with partial finsihed basement. Detached garage

1 of 1

Eastpointe
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
15554 Sprenger Ave
15554 Sprenger Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1105 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom bungalow home with 2 bathrooms.

1 of 23

Eastpointe
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
22843 Lambrecht Ave
22843 Lambrecht Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
BEAUTIFUL,newly renovated Home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Great sunroom with 1 car detached garage. Hardwood floors All appliances included. Close to shopping East Detroit Public Schools. 1 1/2 month security deposit and $40 application fee.

1 of 17

Eastpointe
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
22842 Firwood
22842 Firwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1174 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow Move-In Ready! Sec. 8 OK - Very Sharp!!! Hardwood Floors throughout the first floor. The open Bright Kitchen has Oak Kitchen Cabinets. Freshly painted, Newer vinyl windows, Lg. Master bedroom upstairs with Newer Carpet.

1 of 17

Eastpointe
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21752 PLEASANT Avenue
21752 Pleasant Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$925
984 sqft
Gorgeous 2-bedroom 1.5-bath Colonial in the Gratiot and 9 Mile area. The exterior of this home includes sidewalks, a fenced yard, large deck and a 1-car detached garage. The interior has central air and an unfinished basement.

1 of 18

Eastpointe
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21916 Oakwood
21916 Oakwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
CUTE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME IN EASTPOINTE $800 - Cute newly remolded 2 bedroom 1 bath with garage located in Eastpointe. Ready for move in. Must have poof of income and no evictions. Application fee $50. Call or text 586.588.2460 (RLNE4646200)
Results within 1 mile of Eastpointe

1 of 1

Burbank
Burbank
1 Unit Available
15681 Carlisle St
15681 Carlisle Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
Very nice colonial style home with 1 car garage large fenced in yard nice front porch New carpet fireplace. finished basement also private driveway close to 8mile and school Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5669714)

1 of 1

Osborn
Osborn
1 Unit Available
14119 Eastburn St
14119 Eastburn Street, Detroit, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,425
A extremely beautiful home with enough space to grow into this home offers a beautiful living room with fireplace new blinds thru out nice spacious kitchen and dining room bath on every floor private porch off mater bedroom also has meditation

1 of 10

Southeast Warren
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
20940 Wellington Ave.
20940 Wellington Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
900 sqft
**COMING SOON** Lovely 2 Bedroom Ranch - Lovely 2 bedroom , 1 bathroom ranch style home.

1 of 1

Osborn
Osborn
1 Unit Available
13684 Collingham Dr
13684 Collingham Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1 car garage Central Air No Pets Allowed (RLNE5852324)

1 of 6

Osborn
Osborn
1 Unit Available
14509 Rossini Dr
14509 Rossini Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
We have the best rent to own program in Detroit, if you have any questions call or text us at (313) 736 2100. (RLNE5852292)

1 of 10

Southeast Warren
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
14292 Marshall Ave
14292 Marshall Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch in Warren! - 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom home newly fixed up and ready to be rented! Beautifully fixed up with large yard, 2 car garage and new windows! Tenants are responsible for: DTE & Consumer's Energy MUNICIPALITY

1 of 24

Burbank
Burbank
1 Unit Available
19443 Kelly Rd
19443 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$815
1020 sqft
Brick 3 bedroom 1 bath bungalow. Carpet throughout this clean home. Click to apply now!

1 of 17

Burbank
Burbank
1 Unit Available
16086 Bringard Dr
16086 Bringard Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
1047 sqft
This 3/2 Brick Bungalow is tucked into one of the most peaceful areas of Detroit, just south of 8 Mile and west of Kelly.

1 of 12

Harper Woods
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20860 Hollywood St
20860 Hollywood Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
699 sqft
From a cozy life to an efficient space, this 2 Bedroom Ranch is everything you need.
City Guide for Eastpointe, MI

In the song “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Journey sang about a city boy, born and raised in South Detroit, who took a midnight train going anywhere. As it turns out, there isn’t and never was a place called South Detroit. However, there was once a place called East Detroit. Eventually East Detroit just turned into plain old Eastpointe.

Eastpointe is a small community just north of Detroit in Macomb County, bordered by other affordable suburbs like Warren, Roseville and St. Clair Shores. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Eastpointe, MI

Eastpointe apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

