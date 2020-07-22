Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:15 PM

64 Studio Apartments for rent in Eastpointe, MI

Studio apartments could offer the best of Eastpointe living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public t...

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
24850 Gratiot Avenue NE
24850 North Gratiot Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
Studio
$2,000
5202 sqft
Great Location on high traffic Gratiot Avenue, corner location, adjacent to busy dental office. Lower area 4,800 sf, upper 402 sf. Upper area can be used as office.
Results within 1 mile of Eastpointe

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Roseville
25103 Leach
25103 Leach Street, Roseville, MI
Studio
$1,000
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath with finished basement AVAILABLE NOW! - Feel right at home at this charming 2 bedroom 2 bath property located in Roseville! Home has been freshly painted, refurbished and is ready for move in! Tenants are responsible

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
22900 HARPER Avenue
22900 Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
Studio
$1,000
700 sqft
This location has a separate entrance and was a former Nail Salon in the end unit of a busy center. The location can't be beat with excellent visibility from Harper Road and convenient parking in front of the building.
Results within 5 miles of Eastpointe
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Southeast Warren
Meadows on Ten
25108 Hoover Rd, Warren, MI
Studio
$629
550 sqft
Luxurious community has sundecks, caged storage space, and on-site maintenance. Apartments have updated cabinets, countertops, and fixtures. Community offers easy access to I-696 and Jaycee Park.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
21035 Mack
21035 Mack Avenue, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
Studio
$1,750
1400 sqft
Excellent opportunity on Mack Avenue in Grosse Pointe Woods. Freshly updated in an outstanding locale, high visibility and open open space to bring your business! Landlord would prefer a 3-5 year lease.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
25030 Jefferson
25030 Jefferson Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
Studio
$800
800 sqft
Excellent location on Nautical Mile - Busy street, Good foot traffic, Excellent parking - Highly visible - Many possible uses.

1 of 53

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
29629 HARPER Avenue
29629 Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
Studio
$2,500
3600 sqft
Absolutely beautiful building "For Lease or For Sale" in St. Clair Shores! Seller is open to selling for cash or land contract w/ large down! Int Rate & Terms Negotiable! Contact listing broker for more info.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Roseville
31200 GRATIOT Avenue
31200 North Gratiot Avenue, Roseville, MI
Studio
$3,500
1720 sqft
Free Standing Retail with Unparalleled Visibility. This is the perfect location for carry out, retail, or office. The Gratiot Ave corridor is arguably the hottest growing retail area in Michigan with new major retailers moving to the area daily.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
19587 MACK Avenue
19587 Mack Avenue, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
Studio
$1,900
1200 sqft
19587 MACK Avenue in Grosse Pointe Woods

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Roseville
28015-19 Gratiot
28015 Gratiot Ave, Roseville, MI
Studio
$3,850
3000 sqft
For lease in Roseville. Busy corner at Martin and Gratiot. A proven winner for over 50 years. Totally renovated auto repair shop. Approx 3,000 square feet, 4 overhead doors and bays, office area & show room.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
15001 Charlevoix
15001 Charlevoix Street, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
Studio
$1,200
550 sqft
350-600 square feet of private office space available soon. Build out currently taking place. Builder to install full glass frontage entrance off Charlevoix. One large space or build out can be split. Storage closets and new private bathroom.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
21250 Mullin Avenue
21250 Mullin Ave, Warren, MI
Studio
$3,500
More the 4 Acres plus 10,000 Sqft Sheds for lease. City of Warren/ industrial (Zoning Code M - 2 ). Acre price $3.500 or best offer. For more information please contact the listing agent.

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
22221 GREATER MACK Avenue
22221 Greater Mack Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
Studio
$1,995
5724 sqft
Fully renovated executive office space in prime area with excellent parking. 4 Units available ranging between 500-3,500 SF. Unit prices per month range between $900-$1,995/mo.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
24905 Harper Ave
24905 Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
Studio
$1,250
1016 sqft
This property features a large lower retail/commercial space (17x31); lavatory; office (10x10) and mechanical closet. The property housed a salon which has return air units at each nail/pedicure station.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Center Line
26310 VAN DYKE Street
26310 Van Dyke Avenue, Center Line, MI
Studio
$2,400
5663 sqft
THIS PLACE HAD BEEN AND STILL BEEN OPERATED AS A PARTY STORE W/BEER & WINE/LOTTO LICENCE .

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
28717 HOOVER Road
28717 Hoover Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$2,200
2600 sqft
PRIME LOCATION!!! LOCATED ACROSS FROM ST. JOHNS MACOMB, JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM GM LOCATION. APPROX 2600 SQ FT FORMERLY USED AS A FLOWER SHOP. GREAT FOR ANY MEDICAL OR PROFESSIONAL OFFICE. COME IN AND START YOUR BUSINESS TODAY!!!

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
28711 HOOVER Road
28711 Hoover Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$1,500
1500 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!! PROFESSIONAL OFFICE W/ 1,500 SQ FT, FEATURES FOUR PRIVATE OFFICES ALONG WITH COMMON AREA AND BREAK ROOMS. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO I-696 ON HIGH TRAFFICKED HOOVER RD.

1 of 1

Last updated April 10 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
11340 Jackson
11340 Jackson Avenue, Warren, MI
Studio
$775
11340 Jackson in Warren

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
30229 Schoenherr
30229 Schoenherr Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$4,452
3350 sqft
Beautiful Newer Construction 6,800 SF Office/Medical Building with Additional Loft Space. Located 1.1 Miles from St.Johns Macomb Hospital. Upgraded Finishes. Signage on Schoenherr and Ample Parking. Additional 500 SF Loft Space Free of Charge

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
28001 Schoenherr
28001 Schoenherr Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$3,699
2225 sqft
For Sale or Lease! Great Location and Signage. Minutes from St John Macomb Hospital and I-696. Professionally Managed Medical Center Built in 2007. Existing Medical Floor Plan. Immediate Possession.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Fraser
34830 Utica
34830 Utica Road, Fraser, MI
Studio
$800
2900 sqft
2nd Floor Office Space For Lease - Located across from Meijer, 15 Mile & Utica Rd. Great location with excellent exposure. Gross Lease Rate + utilities. Space is spotless (won't find a cleaner building!). Immediate Possession

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
25801 Harper
25801 Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
Studio
$800
350 sqft
Office Suite - 2 Private Offices & Receptionist area. All utilities included. Plenty of parking. Office 1: 12.5 x 9.2 Office 2: 9.2x9.2 Receptionist Area 9.3 x 18.8

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Roseville
15680 13 Mile
15680 East 13 Mile Road, Roseville, MI
Studio
$2,325
2000 sqft
Last unit available in busy plaza. Corner location with entrance from 13 Mile and Calahan Rd. End cap unit with ample parking and excellent exposure!

1 of 17

Last updated October 16 at 10:40 PM
1 Unit Available
Roseville
27730 GRATIOT Avenue
27730 Gratiot Ave, Roseville, MI
Studio
$900
1216 sqft
Beautiful updated 1216 sq ft., and ready to move in. New flooring throughout, freshly painted, clean and ready to go. 5 offices, 2 restrooms, kitchen, waiting room, tons of parking and basement storage. Highly visible and good traffic count.
City Guide for Eastpointe, MI

In the song “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Journey sang about a city boy, born and raised in South Detroit, who took a midnight train going anywhere. As it turns out, there isn’t and never was a place called South Detroit. However, there was once a place called East Detroit. Eventually East Detroit just turned into plain old Eastpointe.

Eastpointe is a small community just north of Detroit in Macomb County, bordered by other affordable suburbs like Warren, Roseville and St. Clair Shores. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Eastpointe, MI

Studio apartments could offer the best of Eastpointe living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Eastpointe during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

