Last updated July 12 2020

115 Apartments for rent in Eastpointe, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Eastpointe apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
21800 Tuscany Ave
21800 Tuscany Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1145 sqft
3 bed bungalow, full basement w 1/2 bath. 2 car detached garage. Please call 586 978 4444 to set an appointment to see the inside. Or check out our website at look4rental.com to see our other properties available. Visit us on Facebook too.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
22357 Beaconsfield Avenue
22357 Beaconsfield Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1292 sqft
Check out this great 3 Bedroom Brick Ranch with a 2 Car Garage and so much more! This Home features everything from a Large Den on the rear of the house to a spacious Kitchen, Bathroom has been tastefully updated and property is rental registered

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
22765 Rosalind Ave
22765 Rosalind Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Nice bungalow home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New carpet in the home. Updated cabinets in the kitchen. Kitchen appliances are included. 2 car garage. No central air.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
15554 Sprenger Ave
15554 Sprenger Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1105 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom bungalow home with 2 bathrooms.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
22818 David Ave
22818 David Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
22818 David is located near 9 Mile and Gratiot Brick, three bedroom 1 and 1/2 bath bungalow has new roof, new windows, hardwood flooring, stove, fridge, washer & dryer included, basement, air conditioning, rear porch, fenced yard and 1 and 1/2 car

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
22788 Rosalind Avenue
22788 Rosalind Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 22788 Rosalind Avenue in Eastpointe. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
22813 ROSALIND Avenue
22813 Rosalind Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1152 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom bungalow with updated kitchen and bathroom. All stainless steel appliances. Spacious, fenced-in yard and 1-1/2-car garage.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
22843 Lambrecht Ave
22843 Lambrecht Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
BEAUTIFUL,newly renovated Home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Great sunroom with 1 car detached garage. Hardwood floors All appliances included. Close to shopping East Detroit Public Schools. 1 1/2 month security deposit and $40 application fee.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
22842 Firwood
22842 Firwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1174 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow Move-In Ready! Sec. 8 OK - Very Sharp!!! Hardwood Floors throughout the first floor. The open Bright Kitchen has Oak Kitchen Cabinets. Freshly painted, Newer vinyl windows, Lg. Master bedroom upstairs with Newer Carpet.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
21752 PLEASANT Avenue
21752 Pleasant Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$925
984 sqft
Gorgeous 2-bedroom 1.5-bath Colonial in the Gratiot and 9 Mile area. The exterior of this home includes sidewalks, a fenced yard, large deck and a 1-car detached garage. The interior has central air and an unfinished basement.

Last updated October 28
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
21916 Oakwood
21916 Oakwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
CUTE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME IN EASTPOINTE $800 - Cute newly remolded 2 bedroom 1 bath with garage located in Eastpointe. Ready for move in. Must have poof of income and no evictions. Application fee $50. Call or text 586.588.2460 (RLNE4646200)

Last updated September 28
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
22172 Lambrecht Ave
22172 Lambrecht Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1800 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 full bath home located in Eastpointe. Newly renovated, beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Gorgeous kitchen with new appliances. Spacious fenced in back yard. Basement has all new ducts, electrical and plumbing work.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
24850 Gratiot Avenue NE
24850 North Gratiot Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
Studio
$2,000
5202 sqft
Great Location on high traffic Gratiot Avenue, corner location, adjacent to busy dental office. Lower area 4,800 sf, upper 402 sf. Upper area can be used as office.
Verified

Last updated July 12
$
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
1017 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Burbank
16200 E State Fair St
16200 East State Fair Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$925
874 sqft
Recently renovated three bedroom bungalow! Two car garage. Great location. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5867710)

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
20940 Wellington Ave.
20940 Wellington Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
900 sqft
**COMING SOON** Lovely 2 Bedroom Ranch - Lovely 2 bedroom , 1 bathroom ranch style home.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Roseville
25627 Paige St
25627 Paige Street, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Cute, newly updated home for lease in roseville. Two bedrooms and one bath. Laundry room. No basement and no garage. Very cute home! Must see!! Call today!! Cats allowed and 1 dog under 30 pounds. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5875621)

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Burbank
15681 Carlisle St
15681 Carlisle Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
Very nice colonial style home with 1 car garage large fenced in yard nice front porch New carpet fireplace. finished basement also private driveway close to 8mile and school Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5669714)

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Burbank
14918 E State Fair St
14918 East State Fair Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
1560 sqft
Sprawling brick Tudor home located on the South side of E. State Fair Ave. and East of Gratiot.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
20937 DEXTER Boulevard
20937 Dexter Boulevard, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$895
888 sqft
3 bedroom ranch with full basement and garage. kitchen with fridge and stove. please provide application, proof of income and compy of a credit report. move in costs are 1st months rent, 1 1/2 months security deposit and $200 clean and prep fee.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Roseville
25890 Fortuna
25890 Fortuna Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1285 sqft
Ideal Location w/ effortless access to I-696, I-94, not far from I-75, and numerous major highways for commuting! Absolutely stunning! 3 bedroom bungalow w/very spacious, and functional master bedroom on second floor w/ loads of closet space! First

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
20259 Lochmoor
20259 Lochmoor Drive, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Brick Ranch - Cozy and ready to move-in, hardwood floors, freshly paint, Grosse Pointe schools. Nice kitchen with lots of cabinets. Full basement Close to expressway and shopping. one month deposit, one month rent.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
20449 Hunt Club Drive
20449 Hunt Club Drive, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1372 sqft
3 bedroom ranch with a family room and fireplace. Completely updated with new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, paint. Includes new furnace with central air, 2 car garage, fenced in yard with rear patio.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Roseville
26315 Lehner Street
26315 Lehner Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1312 sqft
Amazing 3BR home with 1 full bath, fenced yard, 1-car garage, and an all-season room. Pets are welcome, a non-refundable pet deposit applies for $250 per pet. A 13+month lease is available.
City Guide for Eastpointe, MI

In the song “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Journey sang about a city boy, born and raised in South Detroit, who took a midnight train going anywhere. As it turns out, there isn’t and never was a place called South Detroit. However, there was once a place called East Detroit. Eventually East Detroit just turned into plain old Eastpointe.

Eastpointe is a small community just north of Detroit in Macomb County, bordered by other affordable suburbs like Warren, Roseville and St. Clair Shores. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Eastpointe, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Eastpointe apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

