Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:37 AM

3710 Heritage Parkway

3710 Heritage Pkwy · (313) 406-6433
Location

3710 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI 48124
Westwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1035 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road. This apartment has a living room with a front closet, and an eat-in kitchen which is equipped with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal along with a large pantry. The Living room has a Sliding Glass door that takes you outside to a patio with a privacy fence. Each of the good-sized bedrooms has a large closet, one Bedroom is upstairs along with the Bathroom which is a 3 piece bathroom with a Vanity, toilet, and bathtub. The second bedroom and the half bath is located on the first floor. The unit has a full basement that may NOT be used as a bedroom and there is also an attached single car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3710 Heritage Parkway have any available units?
3710 Heritage Parkway has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dearborn, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dearborn Rent Report.
What amenities does 3710 Heritage Parkway have?
Some of 3710 Heritage Parkway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3710 Heritage Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3710 Heritage Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 Heritage Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 3710 Heritage Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dearborn.
Does 3710 Heritage Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 3710 Heritage Parkway does offer parking.
Does 3710 Heritage Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3710 Heritage Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 Heritage Parkway have a pool?
No, 3710 Heritage Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 3710 Heritage Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3710 Heritage Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 Heritage Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3710 Heritage Parkway has units with dishwashers.
