3710 Heritage Parkway

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road. This apartment has a living room with a front closet, and an eat-in kitchen which is equipped with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal along with a large pantry. The Living room has a Sliding Glass door that takes you outside to a patio with a privacy fence. Each of the good-sized bedrooms has a large closet, one Bedroom is upstairs along with the Bathroom which is a 3 piece bathroom with a Vanity, toilet, and bathtub. The second bedroom and the half bath is located on the first floor. The unit has a full basement that may NOT be used as a bedroom and there is also an attached single car garage.