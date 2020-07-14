AL
/
MI
/
dearborn
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:34 PM

117 Studio Apartments for rent in Dearborn, MI

1 of 9

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Duvall - Edison
2021 MONROE Street
2021 Monroe Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$2,000
8031 sqft
Perfect Location on Monroe in Dearborn near Ford offices. Approx. 1200 sq ft that can be used for doctor, dentist, lawyer, accountant, and many more! Suite on main floor.

1 of 9

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Volks
24418 Michigan avenue Avenue
24418 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$3,500
5816 sqft
GREAT LOCATION NOW AVAILABLE ON MICHIGAN AVENUE. OVER 3500 SQ FEET SURROUNDED BY MANY NEW HOTEL DEVELOPMENTS CAR DEALERSHIPS RESTAURANT FRANCHISES WITH HIGH CAR VOLUME TRAFFIC DAILY.

1 of 27

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Gindely
23500 PARK ST Street
23500 Park Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$4,800
10049 sqft
GREAT LOCATION. FOR LEASE BEAUTIFUL MEDICAL SUITE WITH 3200 SQ.FT. ALL ON ONE FLOOR.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 AM
1 Unit Available
Duvall - Edison
1307 Monroe Street - 15
1307 Monroe Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$600
380 sqft
West Dearborn Studio now available walking distance to Downtown Dearborn restaurant and entertainment. You'll be a block or two away from one of the area's best restaurants and bars like L.A.

1 of 4

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakman Gorve
15210 W WARREN Avenue
15210 W Warren Ave, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$1,900
1320 sqft
PRIME LOCATION IN THE BUSY BUSINESS DISTRICT OF EAST DEARBORN. THE SUBJECT PROPERTY FORMERLY OCCUPIED AND OPERATED AS A PHARMACY.

1 of 9

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Volks
24710 MICHIGAN Avenue
24710 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$2,000
575 sqft
ATTENTION PHARMACISTS, REMODELED, SUCCESSFUL PHARMACY (OWNER MOVED OUT OF STATE), IS NOW READY FOR NEXT BUSINESS OWNER, THIS IS LOCATED IN WEST DEARBORN ON MICHIGAN AVE. NEAR TELEGRAPH WITHIN A QUARTER MILE OF 12 DIFFERENT DOCTORS OFFICES.

1 of 10

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Highland
23100 CHERRY HILL Street
23100 Cherry Hill St, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$1,800
1000 sqft
DENTAL /MEDICAL OFFICE BUILDING FOR LEASE IN A PROFESSIONAL BUILDING. 1,000 SQ FT DOCTOR'S OFFICE SUITE. FULLY REMODELED IN 2019. 3\4 EXAM ROOMS, 1 DOCTORS OFFICE, WAITING ROOM, LARGE RECEPTION, AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS.

1 of 12

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Fordson
6645 Schaefer Street
6645 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$1,700
1000 sqft
1,000 SQFT STORE FOR LEASE. 11 PARKING SPOTS IN THE BACK PLUS STREET PARKING. BUILDING HAS A GREAT STREET EXPOSURE AND CURB APPEAL. NEXT TO QAHWAH HOUSE. COULD BE A WONDERFUL LOCATION FOR RETAIL, DOCTORS, LAWYERS OR GENERAL OFFICE.

1 of 11

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
18800 HUBBARD Drive
18800 Hubbard Drive, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$7,400
12050 sqft
United Outstanding Physicians building space for lease. Office or medical space available on lower level. fully built out medical space on lower level. Great corner location, right off of M39 Southfield freeway.

1 of 23

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakman Gorve
7633 SCHAEFER Road
7633 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$2,000
2700 sqft
Looking for a warehouse or a building for many types of businesses? Great location on popular Schaefer Rd in East Dearborn. Currently used for storage that will be completely empty when a deal is made. Frontage can be reconverted to a store front.

1 of 8

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Morley
930 MASON Street
930 Mason Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$900
5000 sqft
OFFICE SPACE!! RARE FIND IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN!! ESTABLISHED PROFESSIONAL BUILDING HAS TWO OFFICE VACANCIES AVAILABLE FOR LEASE. #203, & #204 ($900) & #201 ($1,200) ARE FRESHLY PAINTED AND HAS IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.

1 of 9

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Levagood
25245 FORD Road
25245 Ford Road, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$4,500
2600 sqft
PRIME DEARBORN HEIGHTS LOCATION. OFFICE/MEDICAL. AMPLE PARKING(OVER 50 SPOTS). PRIVATE ENTRANCE. SPACE CAN ALSO BE USED AS GENERAL OFFICE OR MEDICAL. LANDLORD HAS WHITE BOXED SPACE WITH BATHROOM.

1 of 20

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Outer Drive
20219 CARLYSLE Street
20219 Carlysle Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$5,500
3000 sqft
THIS FORMER RESTAURANT WAS COMPLETELY REMODELED IN 2018 AND IS READY TO GO..INCLUDED IN THE LEASE IS ALL EQUIPMENT.(NEWER) AND INVENTORY...REFRIG. STOVE, POTS, PANS, TABLES AND CHAIRS, ETC...THIS IS A DEFINITE MUST SEE...

1 of 6

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Ford Woods
6053 CHASE Road
6053 Chase Rd, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$2,500
2000 sqft
FOR LEASE, 2,000 SQUARE FEET OF OFFICE SPACE IN THIS PROFESSIONAL LAW OFFICE BUILDING. SPACE COULD BE DIVIDED. PLENTY OF PARKING. RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES (GAS, ELECTRIC, WATER). IDEAL FOR LAW OFFICE, ACCOUNTING, OR ANY OTHER PROFESSIONAL USE.

1 of 15

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Morley
22720 MICHIGAN Avenue
22720 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$4,000
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 22720 MICHIGAN Avenue in Dearborn. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 33

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodworth
15044 MICHIGAN AVE
15044 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$1,995
1900 sqft
PRIME LOCATION MEDICAL/OFFICE SUITE ALMOST 1900 SFT INSIDE RECENTLY RENOVATED MEDICAL BUILDING ON HIGH TRAFFIC ROAD. 4 EXAMS ROOM. OFFICE SPACE. LOTS OF PARKING SPACES AVAILABLE. EASY TO SHOW.

1 of 8

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Morley
1103 WASHINGTON Street
1103 Washington Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$900
3584 sqft
Beautifully maintain all updated professional building has TWO upper units (830 SQ. FT) available to lease. These units are separately metered. Office includes a reception area, conference room, kitchen, bathroom, and two private offices.

1 of 36

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Colson Ruby
13650 MICHIGAN Avenue
13650 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$4,000
5709 sqft
WONDERFUL OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE ONE OF THE OLDEST & MOST RECOGNIZED BUILDINGS IN EAST DEARBORN!!! THIS BEAUTY, ONCE HOME OF MANUFACTURERS BANK & COMERICA BANK IS NOW BEING OFFERED TO ENTREPRENEURS & RESTAURATEURS TO BRING THERE FRESH & EXCITING

1 of 12

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Ford River Rouge Complex
13250 Rotunda Dr
13250 Rotunda Dr, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$3,000
8000 sqft
Gross lease of 8,000 sq. ft. for 5 years for $3,000 / month. Warehouse or Showroom or food processing or cold storage space.

1 of 6

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakman Gorve
7740 GREENFIELD Road
7740 Greenfield Rd, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$5,500
10000 sqft
10,000 sqft building for lease on heavy traffic area in dearborn Ideal for warehousing shipping and receiving, please contact listing agent for more details.

1 of 14

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Duvall - Edison
1213 MASON Street
1213 Mason Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$1,600
1500 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION PLUS GREAT PARKING FRONT AND BACK. IN THE HEAT OF WEST DEARBORN. ALSO A SECOND SUITE AVAILABLE 1165 SQFT.

1 of 18

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Ford River Rouge Complex
15350 MERCANTILE DR
15350 Mercantile Dr, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$3,500
4580 sqft
GREAT SPACE CONTAINS 7 OFFICES TWO BATHROOMS, SMALL WAREHOUSE/STORAGE. POTENTIAL USES ARE INSURANCE, LAW OFFICE/ MEDICAL, OR ANY TYPE OF OFFICE USE. ALL DATA IS APPROXIMATE. THIS IS A GROSS LEASE WHICH INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES.

1 of 2

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Aviation
13244 W WARREN Avenue
13244 W Warren Ave, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$5,000
2413 sqft
A GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO START YOUR OWN MEDICAL PRACTICE IN THIS UNIQUE PROPERTY IN THE HEART OF DEARBORN. IT HAS BEEN A MEDICAL FACILITY FOR NEARLY 70 YEARS, OCCUPIED BY DR ALI FADEL FOR OVER 30 YEARS.

1 of 4

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakman Gorve
15301 TIREMAN Avenue
15301 Tireman Ave, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$1,500
1000 sqft
FULLY EQUIPPED AND READY TO OPERATE MEDICAL OFFICE, 6 OFFICES, 1 X-RAY ROOM, KITCHEN, DOCTOR PRIVATE OFFICE, RECEPTION AREA, HUGE LOBBY, AND PLENTY OF PARKING SPACE. SHOWING MONDAY TO FRIDAY 9:00 AM TO 4:30 PM.
Rent Report
Dearborn

July 2020 Dearborn Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Dearborn Rent Report. Dearborn rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dearborn rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Dearborn rents decline sharply over the past month

Dearborn rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dearborn stand at $1,055 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,373 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Dearborn's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Dearborn over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Detroit metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,373.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Dearborn

    As rents have fallen slightly in Dearborn, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Dearborn is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Dearborn's median two-bedroom rent of $1,373 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Dearborn fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Fresno (+1.7%), El Paso (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Dearborn than most large cities. For example, El Paso has a median 2BR rent of $855, where Dearborn is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

