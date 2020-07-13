Apartment List
/
MI
/
dearborn
/
apartments under 1000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:46 PM

129 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Dearborn, MI

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
25 Units Available
Henery Ford
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$899
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood
2130 HOMEPLACE Street
2130 Homeplace Street, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
2 BEDROOM RANCH HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER WEST DEARBORN FOR LEASE. FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. FRIDGE AND STOVE INCLUDED. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. SEPARATE DINING AREA AND BONUS MUD ROOM WITH SLIDING DOOR WALL. DECK. FENCED.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3739 Heritage Parkway
3739 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
830 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3739 Heritage Parkway in Dearborn. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Duvall - Edison
1307 Monroe Street - 15
1307 Monroe Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$600
380 sqft
West Dearborn Studio now available walking distance to Downtown Dearborn restaurant and entertainment. You'll be a block or two away from one of the area's best restaurants and bars like L.A.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Morley
930 MASON Street
930 Mason Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$900
5000 sqft
OFFICE SPACE!! RARE FIND IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN!! ESTABLISHED PROFESSIONAL BUILDING HAS TWO OFFICE VACANCIES AVAILABLE FOR LEASE. #203, & #204 ($900) & #201 ($1,200) ARE FRESHLY PAINTED AND HAS IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Morley
1103 WASHINGTON Street
1103 Washington Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$900
3584 sqft
Beautifully maintain all updated professional building has TWO upper units (830 SQ. FT) available to lease. These units are separately metered. Office includes a reception area, conference room, kitchen, bathroom, and two private offices.
Results within 1 mile of Dearborn

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mackenzie
8897 Cloverlawn St
8897 Cloverlawn Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Inviting brick bungalow home located North of Joy Road and East of Wyoming Ave. This home features hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, large master bedroom, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mackenzie
9187 Mendota St
9187 Mendota Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Brooks
8904 Sussex St
8904 Sussex Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1100 sqft
Cozy Brick Bungalow located North of Joy Rd. and East of Evergreen. This home features fresh paint, hardwood floors, and fresh paint. Section 8 is not accepted. Pets are allowed with a $250 pet deposit. (RLNE5131905)

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Mackenzie
8870 Littlefield St
8870 Littlefield Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8870 Littlefield St in Detroit. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Warrendale
6785 Ashton Ave
6785 Ashton Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$825
880 sqft
6785 Ashton - 6785 Ashton, Detroit 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, updated, 880 sqft.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Warrendale
6914 Auburn St
6914 Auburn Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
695 sqft
Recently renovated 2 Bedroom Ranch and close to schools, museum and public transportation.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
5887 WILKIE Street
5887 Wilkie Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
949 sqft
THIS HOME IS VERY NICELY LAID OUT TO GIVE YOU MAXIMUM USE OF SPACE. LOTS OF CABINET SPACE IN THE KITCHEN WITH NEW APPLIANCES AND NEW CERAMIC TILES. LAUNDRY ROOM OFF THE BACK OF KITCHEN.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Springwells
7832 W VERNOR
7832 West Vernor Highway, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
405 sqft
This building has been completely renovated from top to bottom! The owner has made numerous improvements to the property to ensure residents can enjoy their units to the max.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Brooks
7410 Montrose
7410 Montrose Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1304 sqft
COMING SOON!!! Awesome open floor plan home has been recently renovated to include, fresh paint, new flooring, updated kitchen. A 13+month lease is available.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Chadsey
5827 LUMLEY Street
5827 Lumley Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
1848 sqft
This Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath top unit duplex features a kitchen that flows well with living room giving you a nice open space with oversized closets and a modern looking bathroom.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Warrendale
7431 Penrod
7431 Penrod Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Single Family for Lease - PROFESSIONALLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT! BRAND NEW LIGHT FIXTURES THROUGHOUT! FULLY UPDATED WITH NEW CARPET AND PROFESSIONALLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEW CABINETS AND NEW FLOORS.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
5751 DREXEL Street
5751 Drexel Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
FORD AND TELEGRAPH AREA. BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH. LIVING ROOM AND FORMAL DINING ROOM. 2 CAR GARAGE. LOCATED IN THE CRESTWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT. CREDIT CHECK OTHER REFERENCE REQUIRED. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Mackenzie
8637 Carlin St
8637 Carlin Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$699
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8637 Carlin, Detroit - 8637 Carlin, Detroit 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom plus Den! Spacious, updated home now available for rent! CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT OUR VIRTUAL TOUR: https://youtu.

1 of 10

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Warrendale
7361 Greenview
7361 Greenview Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
3 bedroom Warrendale area - 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Large living room, 2 bedrooms 1st floor. Large bedroom 2nd floor. New carpet. New paint. Updated kitchen. $800 per month $1200 deposit Www.michiganpropertyresource.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
25950 Pennie St
25950 Pennie Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Bungalow in Dearborn Heights with full basement. Large Yard. Brick wall in the living room to give it a unique modern touch! Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mackenzie
9393 Cloverlawn St
9393 Cloverlawn Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5925684)
Results within 5 miles of Dearborn
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Melvindale
Gale Gardens Apartments
30 Gale Gardens Blvd #2, Melvindale, MI
1 Bedroom
$835
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
775 sqft
Located minutes from I-94 and I-75 as well as downtown. One- and two-bedroom apartments with appliances, AC, vertical blinds and lots of light. Community has a pool and on-site laundry.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Franklin Park
9225 Plainview
9225 Plainview Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom Rental - Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath rental. Fresh paint, new carpet, updated kitchen. Will be ready for move in April 1st No Pets Allowed (RLNE5596854)

July 2020 Dearborn Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Dearborn Rent Report. Dearborn rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dearborn rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Dearborn Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Dearborn Rent Report. Dearborn rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dearborn rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Dearborn rents decline sharply over the past month

Dearborn rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dearborn stand at $1,055 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,373 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Dearborn's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Dearborn over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Detroit metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,373.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Dearborn

    As rents have fallen slightly in Dearborn, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Dearborn is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Dearborn's median two-bedroom rent of $1,373 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Dearborn fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Fresno (+1.7%), El Paso (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Dearborn than most large cities. For example, El Paso has a median 2BR rent of $855, where Dearborn is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Dearborn 1 BedroomsDearborn 2 BedroomsDearborn 2 BedroomsDearborn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDearborn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDearborn 3 BedroomsDearborn 3 BedroomsDearborn Apartments under $1,000Dearborn Apartments under $700Dearborn Apartments under $800Dearborn Apartments under $900
    Dearborn Apartments with BalconyDearborn Apartments with BalconyDearborn Apartments with GarageDearborn Apartments with GarageDearborn Apartments with GymDearborn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDearborn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDearborn Apartments with ParkingDearborn Apartments with ParkingDearborn Apartments with Pool
    Dearborn Apartments with Washer-DryerDearborn Apartments with Washer-DryerDearborn Cheap PlacesDearborn Dog Friendly ApartmentsDearborn Dog Friendly ApartmentsDearborn Furnished ApartmentsDearborn Pet Friendly PlacesDearborn Pet Friendly PlacesDearborn Studio ApartmentsDearborn Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MI
    Novi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MI
    South Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHHarper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MINew Baltimore, MIMelvindale, MI

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Michigan-DearbornMott Community College
    Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
    Lawrence Technological University