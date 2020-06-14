Apartment List
175 Apartments for rent in Dearborn, MI with hardwood floors

Last updated June 14
Westwood
1 Unit Available
24421 Princeton St
24421 Princeton Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1050 sqft
DON'T LET BAD CREDIT STOP YOU FROM BEING A HOMEOWNER!! You can be a homeowner of this very home. This is NOT a rental home but a purchase. This home is approximately $5,000 down and monthly payment $1,272 which included taxes and insurance as well.

Last updated June 14
North Dearborn Park
1 Unit Available
245 ELMWOOD Street
245 Elmwood Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1633 sqft
FOR LEASE ....STUNNING CLASSIC DEARBORN PARK SUB. BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED AND UPGRADED. 3 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATHROOMS BRICK COLONIAL...FEATURES INCLUDE HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT, LIVING RM WITH GAS FIREPLACE. UPDATED BATHROOMS. CUSTOM SHELVING THRU OUT.

Last updated June 14
Snow Woods
1 Unit Available
1845 LINDEN Street
1845 Linden St, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1477 sqft
GREAT LOCATION AND CLEAN 1,477 SQFT 3BDRM BRICK RANCH. HUGE FAMILY WITH FIREPLACE. HARDWOOD FLOORS. HUGE LIVING WITH 2ND FIREPLACE. FRESHLY PAINTED. 2 FULL BATH. NEWER FURNACE AND CENTRAL AIR. VINYL WINDOWS. FINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE.

Last updated October 16
Westwood
1 Unit Available
2746 HOMEPLACE Street
2746 Homeplace Street, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
614 sqft
Minutes to dowtown Dearborn shopping, restaurants and Dearborn Hills Golf course!! Come see this beautiful move in ready and completely remodeled ranch home.
Last updated June 14
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
8897 Cloverlawn St
8897 Cloverlawn Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
900 sqft
Inviting brick bungalow home located North of Joy Road and East of Wyoming Ave. This home features hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, large master bedroom, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

Last updated June 14
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
9356 Cloverlawn
9356 Cloverlawn Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
730 sqft
9356 Cloverlawn - 3 BED 1.5 BATH FOR RENT!! - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 3 beds and 1.5 Bath - offers updated Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, freshly painted throughout. 1 Car Garage.

Last updated June 14
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
8257 Freda St
8257 Freda Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
1100 sqft
Charming brick bungalow home located South of Joy and West of Wyoming. This property features fresh paint, hardwood floors, spacious interior, large master bedroom, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted. No pets allowed.

Last updated June 14
Brooks
1 Unit Available
8904 Sussex St
8904 Sussex Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1100 sqft
Cozy Brick Bungalow located North of Joy Rd. and East of Evergreen. This home features fresh paint, hardwood floors, and fresh paint. Section 8 is not accepted. Pets are allowed with a $250 pet deposit. (RLNE5131905)

Last updated June 14
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
17296 Hanover Ave
17296 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1059 sqft
This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice hardwood Floors in the living room. Attached 2 car garage. No basement and no central air.

Last updated June 14
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
25289 Dartmouth St
25289 Dartmouth Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1230 sqft
Great home on a quiet street. Updated living room and kitchen. Unfinished basement. Hardwood floors. kitchen appliances are included. 2 car garage. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2937. (2.

Last updated June 14
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
8596 Pinehurst Street
8596 Pinehurst Avenue, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
2224 sqft
4 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms brick Tudour. Hardwood Floors with updated kitchen and bathrooms. Stove, Fridge, microwave and Dryer. Newer Windows. Large front porch. Monthly $1000 plus Security Deposit $1500.

Last updated June 14
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
6914 Auburn St
6914 Auburn Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
695 sqft
Recently renovated 2 Bedroom Ranch and close to schools, museum and public transportation.

Last updated June 14
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4188 SYRACUSE Street
4188 Syracuse Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1006 sqft
MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE. 2015: HOME WAS FRESHLY PAINTED, NEWLY RE-DONE HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING RM AND 2 BDRMS. NEW ROOF NEW HOT WATER TANK. 1 CAR GARAGE. 1.5 MO SEC DEP AND $300 CLEANING FEE. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. See attached application procedure.

Last updated June 14
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
3927 CAMPBELL Street
3927 Campbell Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!This charming ranch features hardwood floors in living room. Dine in kitchen with lots of natural light. Excellent floor plan. Fenced in backyard. Newer flooring, newer furnace. Working bar in basement.

Last updated April 9
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
8637 Carlin St
8637 Carlin Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$699
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8637 Carlin, Detroit - 8637 Carlin, Detroit 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom plus Den! Spacious, updated home now available for rent! CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT OUR VIRTUAL TOUR: https://youtu.
Last updated June 14
$
Central
9 Units Available
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1103 sqft
Welcome to The Boulevard in Detroit’s New Center, featuring modern rental apartments located in the heart of an international city, in a neighborhood of professional institutions and cultural gems.

Last updated June 14
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
7360 Fielding Street
7360 Fielding Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
943 sqft
3 Bedroom Home For Lease - Beautiful 3 bedoom home has been newly updated. Move right in to this Brick home with hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated June 14
Central
1 Unit Available
863 Pingree St #1
863 Pingree St, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom North End New Center Midtown - Property Id: 159249 Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom New Center, North End, Midtown $1,000/month plus $1,000/Security Deposit Water included New Windows New Furnace New Hot Water Tank New Deck Beautiful

Last updated June 14
Grandmont
1 Unit Available
14160 Glastonbury Ave
14160 Glastonbury Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Glastonbury House - Property Id: 283766 Very nice, well kept, clean small Bungalow for a mature couple in the well established safe Grandmont #1 area. A must see!! Updated kitchen, nicely modeled basement, 2.

Last updated June 14
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
7354 Vaughan
7354 Vaughan Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
7354 Vaughan - 2 BED 1.5 BATH FOR RENT! - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 2 beds and 1.5 Bath - Hardwood Floors & New Carpet, freshly painted throughout, 1 Car Garage. Washer Dryer Hookups.

Last updated June 14
Durfee
1 Unit Available
3297 Cortland Unit 2 (Upper)
3297 Cortland St, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home - Beautiful updated large 3 bedroom duplex home features, hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted, new kitchen, living room, dining room, separate entrance and separate basement area. (RLNE5755355)

Last updated June 14
Cerveny
1 Unit Available
15811 Greenfield Rd Apt 1
15811 Greenfield Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
Inviting 2 bedroom apartment located on the West side of Greenfield Road, between Fenkell and McNichols. This unit features hardwood floors throughout, nice updated kitchen with stove and fridge, and two spacious bedrooms.

Last updated June 14
Cerveny
1 Unit Available
15344 PREVOST
15344 Prevost Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
672 sqft
15344 Prevost - FOR RENT 3 BED 1.5 BATH! - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 3 beds and 1.5 Bath - updated Kitchen & Bathroom, Hardwood Floors, freshly painted throughout.

Last updated June 14
Grandmont
1 Unit Available
14119 Saint Marys St
14119 Saint Marys Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$795
1050 sqft
Nice brick bungalow home located North of Schoolcraft and West of Greenfield. This home features hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, dining room, updated kitchen and bathrooms, master bedroom has a half bath, and an unfinished basement.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Dearborn, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dearborn renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

