232 Apartments for rent in Wyandotte, MI

Wyandotte
939 James St
939 James Street, Wyandotte, MI
1 Bedroom
$625
800 sqft
Very nice 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment with over 800 Sq Ft living space. Appliances includes fridge and stove. There are coin operated washer & dryer in building. Pets ok. Not section 8 approved. Tenant pays for gas and electric.
Wyandotte
2243 19th St
2243 19th Street, Wyandotte, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
This is a very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath bungalow with a partially finished basement and enclosed back porch, kitchen, dining room and living room with wood-burning fireplace. Quiet area and close to schools.
Wyandotte
263 RIVERBANK ST
263 Riverbank Street, Wyandotte, MI
2 Bedrooms
$895
975 sqft
Wyandotte townhouse Almost 1000SqFt with A full basement. 2 bedroom ,living Rm, Dining Rm. Walking distance to Det. River. Included in the rent are water, trash removal, and lawn care. Tenant to pay for gas electric and cable.
Wyandotte
3387 FORT Street
3387 Fort Street, Wyandotte, MI
Studio
$1,500
836 sqft
Close to 900 Square Feet available in this vibrant shopping center. Join the well established occupants in this well maintained and attractive building. Surrounded by many office and retail users.
Wyandotte
440 EUREKA RD
440 Eureka Rd, Wyandotte, MI
Studio
$400
110 sqft
Brand new custom built private office suites available. This is an upscale office that will impress your clients. Located near downtown Wyandotte w/ ample private parking. Easy entrance for your clients. Need a home office away from home.
Wyandotte
4459 13 Street
4459 13th Street, Wyandotte, MI
Studio
$1,950
19600 sqft
INDOOR STORAGE AVAILABLE 10 X 10 ROLL UP GARAGE DOOR ENTRY 14ft CEILINGS 1800 SQUARE FT AVAILABLE-$1,200.00 MONTHLY 2400 SQUARE FT AVAILABLE-$1,700.00 MONTHLY 3000 SQUARE FT AVAILABLE-$1950.
Wyandotte
1125 EUREKA Road
1125 Eureka Road, Wyandotte, MI
Studio
$800
11752 sqft
640 sq. ft office space in the Williamsburg Square Building. Build to suit . Unit has private entrance and is perfect for office, storefront or medical space.
Wyandotte
3310 3RD Street
3310 3rd Street, Wyandotte, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
720 sqft
THE PRIMADORE APARTMENT BUILDING IN DOWNTOWN WYANDOTTE. IMMACULATE MAINTAINED . THIS SECOND FLOOR APARTMENT HAS LARGE WINDOWS TO LET IN LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. WALK TO SHOPPING, BARS, RESTAURANTS, DRUG STORES, THE WATERFRONT PARK.
Wyandotte
26 KREGER DR
26 Kreger Dr, Wyandotte, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1934 sqft
Waterfront Condo! Rent includes 35 foot private dock located steps from your front patio. This is a gated community located in downtown Wyandotte. This ground level ranch condo has an open floor plan. Private entrance and a 2 car attached garage.
Wyandotte
1400 BIDDLE Avenue
1400 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI
Studio
$1,700
1800 sqft
Newer maintained Commercial property for lease are hard to come by, especially in a high traffic desirable areas.
Ecorse
4346 8th St
4346 8th Street, Ecorse, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Charming brick colonial home located North of Southfield and West of W Jefferson Ave. This home features fresh paint and new carpet throughout, dining room, nice updated kitchen, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.
Riverview
18759 Riverview St
18759 Riverview Street, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Very unique home in the Riverview area. This home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice livingroom with hardwood floors. Cozy kitchen with great counter-tops. Fenced in back yard. No garage but there is street parking. No appliances are included.
Southgate
12937 Pullman St
12937 Pullman Street, Southgate, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Southgate home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. This is a bungalow home with an unfinished basement. Hardwood floors in the kitchen. STOVE IS NOT INCLUDED. Central air and no garage.
Southgate
13741 Longtin St
13741 Longtin Street, Southgate, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Amazing remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Southgate. Amenities included: central air, new stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, fenced in yard, and enclosed back porch. No Utilities included.
Southgate
15628 FORT ST
15628 Fort Street, Southgate, MI
Studio
$2,000
2000 sqft
Main Road Fort Street, Southgate Commercial space for lease. Total 2,000 square feet of open space, ready for your own build-out ideas. Zoned for any commercial business, medical, office or general business.
Riverview
18205 RIVERVIEW Street
18205 Riverview Street, Riverview, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
940 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Riverview, this home sits nicely in a small neighborhood with a 1 car garage. You can enjoy the plenty of space provided in the basement of the home for storage or usable space.
Lincoln Park
3807 FORT Street
3807 Fort Street, Lincoln Park, MI
Studio
$4,000
4200 sqft
Commercial building for lease on high traffic area. Perfect location to open your new business,,, Call the listing agent for more information,,,,
Lincoln Park
475 MILL Street
475 Mill Street, Lincoln Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1224 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1224 SQFT BRICK BUNGALOW 3 BEDROOM IN LINCOLN PARK FOR LEASE. THIS HOME FEATURES FRESHLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. BRAND NEW CARPET IN UPSTAIRS BEDROOM. CLEAN AND TIDY KITCHEN. 1 CAR GARAGE W NEW DOOR AND OPENER. FENCED YARD.
Melvindale
Gale Gardens Apartments
30 Gale Gardens Blvd #2, Melvindale, MI
1 Bedroom
$835
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
775 sqft
Located minutes from I-94 and I-75 as well as downtown. One- and two-bedroom apartments with appliances, AC, vertical blinds and lots of light. Community has a pool and on-site laundry.
Lincoln Park
2204 Regina Ave
2204 Regina Avenue, Lincoln Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
Cute ranch with attached one car garage. Newly painted and newer carpet . Nice yard Space (RLNE1621191)
Allen Park
14641 Oconnor Ave
14641 O'connor Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1041 sqft
Beautiful brick 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow in a beautiful neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout this clean, recently renovated home. Appliances included as well as granite countertops in the kitchen, as well as central air. Click to Apply!
Allen Park
17420 Hanover Ave
17420 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
1023 sqft
Cute home in Allen Park near the Mall on the Hill. This is a 2 bedroom home with 1 bath. Living room and dining area off the kitchen. Large countertop area. 1 car garage.
9899 Monroe Blvd
9899 Monroe Boulevard, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1156 sqft
Beautiful corner home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths!! Newly refinished hardwood floors in all the bedrooms and living rooms. Full unfinished basement with utility hook ups. 2 car garage.
Allen Park
17296 Hanover Ave
17296 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1059 sqft
This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice hardwood Floors in the living room. Attached 2 car garage. No basement and no central air.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Wyandotte, the median rent is $517 for a studio, $625 for a 1-bedroom, $814 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,081 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Wyandotte, check out our monthly Wyandotte Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Wyandotte area include Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, and University of Michigan-Dearborn. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wyandotte from include Detroit, Toledo, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, and Southfield.
