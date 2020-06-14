Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:29 AM

196 Apartments for rent in Dearborn, MI with garage

Dearborn apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,293
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Henery Ford
25 Units Available
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
24421 Princeton St
24421 Princeton Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1050 sqft
DON'T LET BAD CREDIT STOP YOU FROM BEING A HOMEOWNER!! You can be a homeowner of this very home. This is NOT a rental home but a purchase. This home is approximately $5,000 down and monthly payment $1,272 which included taxes and insurance as well.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
North Dearborn Park
1 Unit Available
245 ELMWOOD Street
245 Elmwood Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1633 sqft
FOR LEASE ....STUNNING CLASSIC DEARBORN PARK SUB. BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED AND UPGRADED. 3 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATHROOMS BRICK COLONIAL...FEATURES INCLUDE HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT, LIVING RM WITH GAS FIREPLACE. UPDATED BATHROOMS. CUSTOM SHELVING THRU OUT.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Gindely
1 Unit Available
2811 CORNELL Street
2811 Cornell Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! 3 BEDROOM RANCH WITH 2 FULL BATHS. NEWER WINDOWS THRU-OUT. NEWER FURNACE, C.AIR, FINISHED BASEMENT. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND PARKS. CREDIT REF AND SEC DEPOSIT REQ.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Aviation
1 Unit Available
7251 OAKMAN Boulevard
7251 Oakman Blvd, Dearborn, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2397 sqft
FOR LEASE 4 BEDROOM BRICK HOME ON POPULAR OAKMAN BLVD. 2 1/2 BATHROOMS. UPDATED KITCHEN, NATURAL FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING RM. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. SPRINKLER SYSTEM...CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, PARKS, ETC....

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3624 Heritage Parkway
3624 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3710 Heritage Parkway
3710 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1035 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3809 Heritage Parkway
3809 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1035 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3412 Heritage Parkway
3412 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
830 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3442 Heritage Parkway
3442 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
830 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Snow Woods
1 Unit Available
1845 LINDEN Street
1845 Linden St, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1477 sqft
GREAT LOCATION AND CLEAN 1,477 SQFT 3BDRM BRICK RANCH. HUGE FAMILY WITH FIREPLACE. HARDWOOD FLOORS. HUGE LIVING WITH 2ND FIREPLACE. FRESHLY PAINTED. 2 FULL BATH. NEWER FURNACE AND CENTRAL AIR. VINYL WINDOWS. FINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Shaefer - Greenfield
1 Unit Available
4315 SCHAEFER Road
4315 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1507 sqft
Condominium for lease, 2 bedroom, 1 car garage, appliances, washer and dryer. Formal dinning room, Large cathedral ceiling Great room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Georgetown Commons
1 Unit Available
4314 SCHAEFER Road
4314 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Move in condition Georgetown Commons Condo.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Colson Ruby
1 Unit Available
5145 MAPLE Street
5145 Maple St, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
GREAT LOCATION, CONVENEINTLY LOCATED, 2 BEDROOMS LOWER LEVEL W/ SPACIOUES LIVING AND DINING ROOM. WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING AND TRANSPORTATION. REFRENCE, CREDIT AND INCOME REQUIRED. AVAILABLE IMMD.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Morley
1 Unit Available
21500 MORLEY Avenue
21500 Morley Avenue, Dearborn, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
2000 sqft
Welcome to 21500 Morley! This generous home boasts 4 beds and 2 and a half baths. Located in the best neighborhoods of Dearborn on a huge corner lot. Newly updated kitchen, floors, and first floor bath make this a wonderful home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
20 Scottsdale Place
20 Scottsdale Pl, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1529 sqft
VERY SHARP RANCH STYLE CONDO WITH SPACIOUS ROOMS AND ALL APPLIANCES. GREAT LOCATION ON CUL-DE-SAC. FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY AND FULL BASEMENT FOR STORAGE. TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Dearborn Hills
1 Unit Available
100 BERKLEY Street
100 Berkley Street, Dearborn, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1590 sqft
FOR LEASE 4 BEDROOM BRICK BUNGALOW HOME ON A CORNER LOT WITH ATTACHED GARAGE. NATURAL FIREPLACE IN LIVING RM. 2 BEDROOMS ON MAIN FLOOR AND 2 BEDROOMS ON SECOND FLOOR. PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, PARKS, ETC......

1 of 14

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
2746 HOMEPLACE Street
2746 Homeplace Street, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
614 sqft
Minutes to dowtown Dearborn shopping, restaurants and Dearborn Hills Golf course!! Come see this beautiful move in ready and completely remodeled ranch home.
Results within 1 mile of Dearborn

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
9356 Cloverlawn
9356 Cloverlawn Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
730 sqft
9356 Cloverlawn - 3 BED 1.5 BATH FOR RENT!! - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 3 beds and 1.5 Bath - offers updated Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, freshly painted throughout. 1 Car Garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
26227 Colgate St
26227 Colgate Avenue, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, newly renovated. Detached garage with great backyard Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE1994322)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
26348 Stanford
26348 Stanford Avenue, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
3 Bedroom Section 8 ONLY Ranch Home - Lovely 3 Bedroom section 8 ONLY Ranch home in Inkster available.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
17420 Hanover Ave
17420 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
1023 sqft
Cute home in Allen Park near the Mall on the Hill. This is a 2 bedroom home with 1 bath. Living room and dining area off the kitchen. Large countertop area. 1 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
17296 Hanover Ave
17296 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1059 sqft
This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice hardwood Floors in the living room. Attached 2 car garage. No basement and no central air.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Dearborn, MI

Dearborn apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Dearborn 1 BedroomsDearborn 2 BedroomsDearborn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDearborn 3 BedroomsDearborn Accessible ApartmentsDearborn Apartments under $1,000Dearborn Apartments under $700Dearborn Apartments under $800Dearborn Apartments under $900Dearborn Apartments with Balcony
Dearborn Apartments with BalconyDearborn Apartments with GarageDearborn Apartments with GymDearborn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDearborn Apartments with ParkingDearborn Apartments with Pool
Dearborn Apartments with Washer-DryerDearborn Cheap PlacesDearborn Dog Friendly ApartmentsDearborn Furnished ApartmentsDearborn Pet Friendly PlacesDearborn Studio Apartments

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MI
South Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHHarper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MINew Baltimore, MIMelvindale, MI

University of Michigan-DearbornMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological University