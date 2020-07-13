120 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Dearborn, MI

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
21 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,410
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
25 Units Available
Henery Ford
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$899
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of Dearborn

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mackenzie
8897 Cloverlawn St
8897 Cloverlawn Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Inviting brick bungalow home located North of Joy Road and East of Wyoming Ave. This home features hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, large master bedroom, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brooks
8904 Sussex St
8904 Sussex Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1100 sqft
Cozy Brick Bungalow located North of Joy Rd. and East of Evergreen. This home features fresh paint, hardwood floors, and fresh paint. Section 8 is not accepted. Pets are allowed with a $250 pet deposit. (RLNE5131905)

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Allen Park
17296 Hanover Ave
17296 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1059 sqft
This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice hardwood Floors in the living room. Attached 2 car garage. No basement and no central air.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Warrendale
6914 Auburn St
6914 Auburn Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
695 sqft
Recently renovated 2 Bedroom Ranch and close to schools, museum and public transportation.

1 of 10

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
5645 Edgewood St
5645 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
GREAT HOME!!! GREAT LOCATION! Brand new home...FULLY upgraded! NEW Kitchen New Bathroom New Carpet Great Yard with great privacy and amazing deck to BBQ and enjoy the wonderful Michigan weather, Beautiful Granite Countertops.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
25950 Pennie St
25950 Pennie Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Bungalow in Dearborn Heights with full basement. Large Yard. Brick wall in the living room to give it a unique modern touch! Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
25702 Norfolk St.
25702 Norfolk Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 07/23/20 25702 Norfolk St. - Property Id: 318682 This nice 3 bedroom brick home with huge back yard and detached garage is available for rent. Inquire online or via text to Jay at 3135503724. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Results within 5 miles of Dearborn
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Melvindale
Gale Gardens Apartments
30 Gale Gardens Blvd #2, Melvindale, MI
1 Bedroom
$835
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
775 sqft
Located minutes from I-94 and I-75 as well as downtown. One- and two-bedroom apartments with appliances, AC, vertical blinds and lots of light. Community has a pool and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Central
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,545
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Welcome to The Boulevard in Detroit’s New Center, featuring modern rental apartments located in the heart of an international city, in a neighborhood of professional institutions and cultural gems.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grandmont
14128 Saint Marys St
14128 Saint Marys Street, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1750 sqft
Stunning brick craftsmen home located North of Schoolcraft and West of Greenfield. This home features a large covered front porch, spacious interior, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, large bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Weatherby
11671 Evergreen Ave
11671 Evergreen Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
741 sqft
This cozy 3 bedroom/1 bathroom home has a fenced yard and an unfinished basement. Monthly rent of $800 with a $800 deposit. Section 8 not accepted, pets welcome with additional deposit. Visit www.Showmojo.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Parkland
7525 Beaverland
7525 Beaverland Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
875 sqft
$1,050- 3 Bedroom Freshly Renovated Bungalow - Freshly Renovated, Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home Bungalow. Close to Parks, Restaurants, and Schools.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cerveny
15774 Biltmore St
15774 Biltmore Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$895
1300 sqft
Spacious brick colonial home located North of Fenkell and East of Southfield. This home features new carpet and flooring, fresh paint throughout, dining room, large bedrooms, and an unfinished basement. Section 8 is not accepted.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tireman
4622 Vancouver St
4622 Vancouver Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
Spacious upper flat located South of Grand River Avenue and East of Livernois. This home features nice hardwood floors throughout, dining room, stunning updated kitchen, and an unfinished shared basement. Section eight is not accepted.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
11436 Syracuse St
11436 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Gorgeous home with update features. New Flooring in the kitchen. Nice cabinets. 1 car garage. Central Air. Sliding door wall to the back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3500. (2.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Franklin Park
11405 Minock St
11405 Minock Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow home located South of Plymouth and East of Evergreen. This home features a covered front porch, dining room, ceiling fans, large master bedroom, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Garden City
28436 Dawson St
28436 Dawson Avenue, Garden City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1058 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom bungalow for rent. Beautiful hardwood floors in living room, hallway and both entry level bedrooms. Carpet in master bedroom upstairs, neutral colors throughout. Clean unfinished basement with glass block windows.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8090 Robert St
8090 Robert Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
984 sqft
Gorgeous ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Updated kitchen. Utility room off the kitchen. 2 car garage. No basement and no central air. Fridge included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2437.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Rosedale Park
15040 Plainview Ave
15040 Plainview Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1692 sqft
Beautiful brick, 3 bedroom 1 bath colonial in the lovely Rosedale Park neighborhood. Close to shopping, parks, public transportation and many other amenities. One car attached garage with a new upper deck that is great for hosting.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Garden City
28850 PARDO Street
28850 Pardo Avenue, Garden City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
858 sqft
Cozy Garden City Apartment in a 4 unit apartment building. Private entry with open floor plan. Laundry in unit, Pets negotiable with non-refundable pet fee. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Southgate
13117 Turnberry
13117 Turberry Court, Southgate, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1275 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo with a 1 car attached garage! Dishwasher-Stove-Refrigerator all INCLUDED This Unit will go FAST! Must apply online at SRMMI.com $1350.00 Plus $60.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
Franklin Park
9533 Fielding St
9533 Fielding Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
956 sqft
Turn-key, welcoming, and just the opportunity you’ve been searching for! From the bright living room with tons of natural light to the updated kitchen and bathroom, this home was designed with comfortability, versatility, and functionality in mind.

July 2020 Dearborn Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Dearborn Rent Report. Dearborn rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dearborn rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Dearborn rents decline sharply over the past month

Dearborn rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dearborn stand at $1,055 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,373 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Dearborn's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Dearborn over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Detroit metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,373.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Dearborn

    As rents have fallen slightly in Dearborn, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Dearborn is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Dearborn's median two-bedroom rent of $1,373 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Dearborn fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Fresno (+1.7%), El Paso (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Dearborn than most large cities. For example, El Paso has a median 2BR rent of $855, where Dearborn is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

