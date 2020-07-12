131 Apartments for rent in Dearborn, MI with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
21 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,410
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
25 Units Available
Henery Ford
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$899
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood
24601 CHERRY ST
24601 Cherry Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
925 sqft
Check out this beautiful lease property in the city of Dearborn. Perfect single family home for any type of tenant. $200 non refundable cleaning fee. 12 month lease with the option to lease 24 months after negotiations.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
24421 Princeton St
24421 Princeton Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1050 sqft
DON'T LET BAD CREDIT STOP YOU FROM BEING A HOMEOWNER!! You can be a homeowner of this very home. This is NOT a rental home but a purchase. This home is approximately $5,000 down and monthly payment $1,272 which included taxes and insurance as well.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood
2130 HOMEPLACE Street
2130 Homeplace Street, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
2 BEDROOM RANCH HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER WEST DEARBORN FOR LEASE. FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. FRIDGE AND STOVE INCLUDED. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. SEPARATE DINING AREA AND BONUS MUD ROOM WITH SLIDING DOOR WALL. DECK. FENCED.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Duvall - Edison
2021 MONROE Street
2021 Monroe Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$2,000
8031 sqft
Perfect Location on Monroe in Dearborn near Ford offices. Approx. 1200 sq ft that can be used for doctor, dentist, lawyer, accountant, and many more! Suite on main floor.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Volks
24418 Michigan avenue Avenue
24418 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$3,500
5816 sqft
GREAT LOCATION NOW AVAILABLE ON MICHIGAN AVENUE. OVER 3500 SQ FEET SURROUNDED BY MANY NEW HOTEL DEVELOPMENTS CAR DEALERSHIPS RESTAURANT FRANCHISES WITH HIGH CAR VOLUME TRAFFIC DAILY.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Gindely
23500 PARK ST Street
23500 Park Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$4,800
10049 sqft
GREAT LOCATION. FOR LEASE BEAUTIFUL MEDICAL SUITE WITH 3200 SQ.FT. ALL ON ONE FLOOR.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Shaefer - Greenfield
22 GEORGETOWN Court
22 Georgetown Ct, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
923 sqft
FOR LEASE.....NICE AND CLEAN TWO BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATHS CONDO... GAS FIREPLACE IN LIVING RM, ATTACHED 1 CAR GARAGE. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, X PRESS WAYS, AND ETC.......NO PETS, NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND AND NO SECTION 8. CREDIT INCOME VERIFICATION NEEDED.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3739 Heritage Parkway
3739 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
830 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3739 Heritage Parkway in Dearborn. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 57

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Hills
901 S HIGHLAND Street
901 S Highland St, Dearborn, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3347 sqft
FOR LEASE. STUNNING NEW CONSTRUCTION COMPLETED IN 2019- 3300 SQ,FT, 4 BEDROOM IN SUPERIOR DEARBORN HILLS SUB. 1ST.FLOOR MASTER BED.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Volks
24710 MICHIGAN Avenue
24710 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$2,000
575 sqft
ATTENTION PHARMACISTS, THIS WAS A SUCCESSFUL PHARMACY (OWNER MOVED OUT OF STATE), NOW IS REMODELED AND READY FOR NEXT BUSINESS OWNER, THIS IS LOCATED IN DEARBORN ON W. MICHIGAN AVE. WITHIN A QUARTER MILE OF 12 DIFFERENT DOCTORS OFFICES.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Fordson
6645 Schaefer Street
6645 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$1,700
1000 sqft
1,000 SQFT STORE FOR LEASE. 11 PARKING SPOTS IN THE BACK PLUS STREET PARKING. BUILDING HAS A GREAT STREET EXPOSURE AND CURB APPEAL. NEXT TO QAHWAH HOUSE. COULD BE A WONDERFUL LOCATION FOR RETAIL, DOCTORS, LAWYERS OR GENERAL OFFICE.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
North Dearborn Park
245 ELMWOOD Street
245 Elmwood Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1633 sqft
FOR LEASE ....STUNNING CLASSIC DEARBORN PARK SUB. BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED AND UPGRADED. 3 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATHROOMS BRICK COLONIAL...FEATURES INCLUDE HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT, LIVING RM WITH GAS FIREPLACE. UPDATED BATHROOMS. CUSTOM SHELVING THRU OUT.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3624 Heritage Parkway
3624 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3710 Heritage Parkway
3710 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1035 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3442 Heritage Parkway
3442 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
830 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Shaefer - Greenfield
4315 SCHAEFER Road
4315 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1507 sqft
Condominium for lease, 2 bedroom, 1 car garage, appliances, washer and dryer. Formal dinning room, Large cathedral ceiling Great room.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood
20 Scottsdale Place
20 Scottsdale Pl, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1529 sqft
VERY SHARP RANCH STYLE CONDO WITH SPACIOUS ROOMS AND ALL APPLIANCES. GREAT LOCATION ON CUL-DE-SAC. FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY AND FULL BASEMENT FOR STORAGE. TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Oakman Gorve
7633 SCHAEFER Road
7633 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$2,000
2700 sqft
Looking for a warehouse or a building for many types of businesses? Great location on popular Schaefer Rd in East Dearborn. Currently used for storage that will be completely empty when a deal is made. Frontage can be reconverted to a store front.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Levagood
25245 FORD Road
25245 Ford Road, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$4,500
2600 sqft
PRIME DEARBORN HEIGHTS LOCATION. OFFICE/MEDICAL. AMPLE PARKING(OVER 50 SPOTS). PRIVATE ENTRANCE. SPACE CAN ALSO BE USED AS GENERAL OFFICE OR MEDICAL. LANDLORD HAS WHITE BOXED SPACE WITH BATHROOM.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Outer Drive
20219 CARLYSLE Street
20219 Carlysle Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$5,500
3000 sqft
THIS FORMER RESTAURANT WAS COMPLETELY REMODELED IN 2018 AND IS READY TO GO..INCLUDED IN THE LEASE IS ALL EQUIPMENT.(NEWER) AND INVENTORY...REFRIG. STOVE, POTS, PANS, TABLES AND CHAIRS, ETC...THIS IS A DEFINITE MUST SEE...

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Ford Woods
6053 CHASE Road
6053 Chase Rd, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$2,500
2000 sqft
FOR LEASE, 2,000 SQUARE FEET OF OFFICE SPACE IN THIS PROFESSIONAL LAW OFFICE BUILDING. SPACE COULD BE DIVIDED. PLENTY OF PARKING. RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES (GAS, ELECTRIC, WATER). IDEAL FOR LAW OFFICE, ACCOUNTING, OR ANY OTHER PROFESSIONAL USE.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Woodworth
15044 MICHIGAN AVE
15044 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$1,995
1900 sqft
PRIME LOCATION MEDICAL/OFFICE SUITE ALMOST 1900 SFT INSIDE RECENTLY RENOVATED MEDICAL BUILDING ON HIGH TRAFFIC ROAD. 4 EXAMS ROOM. OFFICE SPACE. LOTS OF PARKING SPACES AVAILABLE. EASY TO SHOW.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Dearborn, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dearborn apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

