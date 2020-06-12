153 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dearborn, MI

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Outer Drive
1 Unit Available
21900 Outer Dr
21900 West Outer Drive, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1173 sqft
West Dearborn House for rent - Property Id: 288705 Completely remodeled three bedroom home in West Dearborn new kitchen new appliances finished basement and ready to move into Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
24421 Princeton St
24421 Princeton Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1050 sqft
DON'T LET BAD CREDIT STOP YOU FROM BEING A HOMEOWNER!! You can be a homeowner of this very home. This is NOT a rental home but a purchase. This home is approximately $5,000 down and monthly payment $1,272 which included taxes and insurance as well.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
North Dearborn Park
1 Unit Available
245 ELMWOOD Street
245 Elmwood Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1633 sqft
FOR LEASE ....STUNNING CLASSIC DEARBORN PARK SUB. BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED AND UPGRADED. 3 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATHROOMS BRICK COLONIAL...FEATURES INCLUDE HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT, LIVING RM WITH GAS FIREPLACE. UPDATED BATHROOMS. CUSTOM SHELVING THRU OUT.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Gindely
1 Unit Available
2811 CORNELL Street
2811 Cornell Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! 3 BEDROOM RANCH WITH 2 FULL BATHS. NEWER WINDOWS THRU-OUT. NEWER FURNACE, C.AIR, FINISHED BASEMENT. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND PARKS. CREDIT REF AND SEC DEPOSIT REQ.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Aviation
1 Unit Available
7251 OAKMAN Boulevard
7251 Oakman Blvd, Dearborn, MI
FOR LEASE 4 BEDROOM BRICK HOME ON POPULAR OAKMAN BLVD. 2 1/2 BATHROOMS. UPDATED KITCHEN, NATURAL FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING RM. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. SPRINKLER SYSTEM...CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, PARKS, ETC....

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Snow Woods
1 Unit Available
1845 LINDEN Street
1845 Linden St, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1477 sqft
GREAT LOCATION AND CLEAN 1,477 SQFT 3BDRM BRICK RANCH. HUGE FAMILY WITH FIREPLACE. HARDWOOD FLOORS. HUGE LIVING WITH 2ND FIREPLACE. FRESHLY PAINTED. 2 FULL BATH. NEWER FURNACE AND CENTRAL AIR. VINYL WINDOWS. FINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Morley
1 Unit Available
21500 MORLEY Avenue
21500 Morley Avenue, Dearborn, MI
Welcome to 21500 Morley! This generous home boasts 4 beds and 2 and a half baths. Located in the best neighborhoods of Dearborn on a huge corner lot. Newly updated kitchen, floors, and first floor bath make this a wonderful home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Dearborn Hills
1 Unit Available
100 BERKLEY Street
100 Berkley Street, Dearborn, MI
FOR LEASE 4 BEDROOM BRICK BUNGALOW HOME ON A CORNER LOT WITH ATTACHED GARAGE. NATURAL FIREPLACE IN LIVING RM. 2 BEDROOMS ON MAIN FLOOR AND 2 BEDROOMS ON SECOND FLOOR. PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, PARKS, ETC......
Results within 1 mile of Dearborn

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
8596 Pinehurst Street
8596 Pinehurst Avenue, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms brick Tudour. Hardwood Floors with updated kitchen and bathrooms. Stove, Fridge, microwave and Dryer. Newer Windows. Large front porch. Monthly $1000 plus Security Deposit $1500.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
8294 Northlawn St
8294 Northlawn Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$925
(RLNE5849617)

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
8897 Cloverlawn St
8897 Cloverlawn Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
900 sqft
Inviting brick bungalow home located North of Joy Road and East of Wyoming Ave. This home features hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, large master bedroom, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
6785 Ashton Ave
6785 Ashton Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$825
880 sqft
6785 Ashton - 6785 Ashton, Detroit 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, updated, 880 sqft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
9356 Cloverlawn
9356 Cloverlawn Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
730 sqft
9356 Cloverlawn - 3 BED 1.5 BATH FOR RENT!! - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 3 beds and 1.5 Bath - offers updated Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, freshly painted throughout. 1 Car Garage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
7043 Garling Dr
7043 Garling Dr, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Two Level Cozy Brick Condo in Dearborn Heights: This ready to move in condo has 3 spacious bedrooms and 1.5 bath. The kitchen is already furnished with the stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
8257 Freda St
8257 Freda Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
1100 sqft
Charming brick bungalow home located South of Joy and West of Wyoming. This property features fresh paint, hardwood floors, spacious interior, large master bedroom, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted. No pets allowed.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
9187 Mendota St
9187 Mendota Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brooks
1 Unit Available
8904 Sussex St
8904 Sussex Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1100 sqft
Cozy Brick Bungalow located North of Joy Rd. and East of Evergreen. This home features fresh paint, hardwood floors, and fresh paint. Section 8 is not accepted. Pets are allowed with a $250 pet deposit. (RLNE5131905)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
SK - 4657 Pelham Street
4657 Pelham Road, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
3 BED 1 BATH Dearborn Heights home is a MUST SEE!! - 4657 Pelham Dearborn Heights, MI 48125 Follow the link to watch a walk through video of the property https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qd38rUeQwLA&feature=youtu.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
26348 Stanford
26348 Stanford Avenue, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
3 Bedroom Section 8 ONLY Ranch Home - Lovely 3 Bedroom section 8 ONLY Ranch home in Inkster available.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
26227 Colgate St
26227 Colgate Avenue, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, newly renovated. Detached garage with great backyard Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE1994322)

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
8870 Littlefield St
8870 Littlefield Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8870 Littlefield St in Detroit. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
26325 Eton Ave
26325 Eton Avenue, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1036 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow with a nice size eat in kitchen, living room and dining room, 2 car garage! Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
17296 Hanover Ave
17296 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1059 sqft
This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice hardwood Floors in the living room. Attached 2 car garage. No basement and no central air.

June 2020 Dearborn Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Dearborn Rent Report. Dearborn rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dearborn rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Dearborn rent trends were flat over the past month

Dearborn rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dearborn stand at $1,062 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,382 for a two-bedroom. Dearborn's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Dearborn, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.2% over the past year.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Dearborn

    As rents have increased slightly in Dearborn, a few large cities nationwide have also seen rents grow modestly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Dearborn is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Dearborn's median two-bedroom rent of $1,382 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% increase in Dearborn.
    • While Dearborn's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Dearborn than most large cities. For example, El Paso has a median 2BR rent of $853, where Dearborn is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

