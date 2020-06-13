Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:15 PM

224 Apartments for rent in Southgate, MI

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Southgate
1 Unit Available
12937 Pullman St
12937 Pullman Street, Southgate, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Southgate home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. This is a bungalow home with an unfinished basement. Hardwood floors in the kitchen. STOVE IS NOT INCLUDED. Central air and no garage.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Southgate
1 Unit Available
13741 Longtin St
13741 Longtin Street, Southgate, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Amazing remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Southgate. Amenities included: central air, new stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, fenced in yard, and enclosed back porch. No Utilities included.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Southgate
1 Unit Available
15628 FORT ST
15628 Fort Street, Southgate, MI
Studio
$2,000
2000 sqft
Main Road Fort Street, Southgate Commercial space for lease. Total 2,000 square feet of open space, ready for your own build-out ideas. Zoned for any commercial business, medical, office or general business.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Southgate
1 Unit Available
14745 NORTHLINE Road
14745 Northline Rd, Southgate, MI
Studio
$2,850
2600 sqft
SUPER CLEAN 2600 SQFT MEDICAL SPACE FOR LEASE/ WAITING ROOM/RECEPTION/7 EXAM ROOMS/3 FULL BATH/DOCTOR OFFICE WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM/ CONSULTANT ROOM. FRESHLY PAINTED/ VERY CLEAN CARPET/ EASY ACCESS TO I-75. READY TO START YOUR OWN MEDICAL PRACTICE.
Results within 1 mile of Southgate

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Wyandotte
1 Unit Available
2243 19th St
2243 19th Street, Wyandotte, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
This is a very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath bungalow with a partially finished basement and enclosed back porch, kitchen, dining room and living room with wood-burning fireplace. Quiet area and close to schools.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
14443 Pennsylvania Road - 207
14443 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$779
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
14447 Pennsylvania Road - 209
14447 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$779
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
14435 Pennsylvania Road - 204
14435 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$779
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Wyandotte
1 Unit Available
3387 FORT Street
3387 Fort Street, Wyandotte, MI
Studio
$1,500
836 sqft
Close to 900 Square Feet available in this vibrant shopping center. Join the well established occupants in this well maintained and attractive building. Surrounded by many office and retail users.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Riverview
1 Unit Available
18205 RIVERVIEW Street
18205 Riverview Street, Riverview, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
940 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Riverview, this home sits nicely in a small neighborhood with a 1 car garage. You can enjoy the plenty of space provided in the basement of the home for storage or usable space.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
3807 FORT Street
3807 Fort Street, Lincoln Park, MI
Studio
$4,000
4200 sqft
Commercial building for lease on high traffic area. Perfect location to open your new business,,, Call the listing agent for more information,,,,

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
14423 Pennsylvania Road - 14
14423 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$829
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
14419 Pennsylvania Road - 12
14419 Pennsylvania Road, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$829
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
14431 Pennsylvania Road - 101
14431 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
1 Bedroom
$679
750 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
14439 Pennsylvania Road - 106
14439 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$779
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Wyandotte
1 Unit Available
4459 13 Street
4459 13th Street, Wyandotte, MI
Studio
$1,950
19600 sqft
INDOOR STORAGE AVAILABLE 10 X 10 ROLL UP GARAGE DOOR ENTRY 14ft CEILINGS 1800 SQUARE FT AVAILABLE-$1,200.00 MONTHLY 2400 SQUARE FT AVAILABLE-$1,700.00 MONTHLY 3000 SQUARE FT AVAILABLE-$1950.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Wyandotte
1 Unit Available
1125 EUREKA Road
1125 Eureka Road, Wyandotte, MI
Studio
$800
11752 sqft
640 sq. ft office space in the Williamsburg Square Building. Build to suit . Unit has private entrance and is perfect for office, storefront or medical space.

Last updated December 10 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
12680 ALLEN Road
12680 Allen Road, Taylor, MI
Studio
$2,500
5000 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION ON ALLEN RD IN TAYLOR. MANY POSSIBILITIES CAN BE DONE AT THIS LOCATION.HUGE PARKING LOT. CALL LISTING AGENT FOR DETAILS AND SHOWINGS.
Results within 5 miles of Southgate
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Melvindale
8 Units Available
Gale Gardens Apartments
30 Gale Gardens Blvd #2, Melvindale, MI
1 Bedroom
$835
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
775 sqft
Located minutes from I-94 and I-75 as well as downtown. One- and two-bedroom apartments with appliances, AC, vertical blinds and lots of light. Community has a pool and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown Telegraph Road
22662 Oriole Dr, Woodhaven, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1311 sqft
Redwood™ Brownstown Oriole Drive is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown West Road South
24881 Redwood Boulevard, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1338 sqft
This newer community features energy efficient appliances and a quiet neighborhood. Pets welcomed. Each home is a single-story with a spacious kitchen, walk-in closet, and large patio for grilling. Private, attached garages.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4264 Hedgewood St
4264 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
55 + community 2 months free rent - Property Id: 266221 Saginaw's only premier 55+ community LAKE VIEW ESTATES Rent special move in special May Special ... 2 months FREE RENT June and JULY !! this will not last long .

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
23217 Sunset Rd
23217 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1200 sqft
Spacious second floor condo located North of Eureka Road and West of Pardee Road.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
SK - 4657 Pelham Street
4657 Pelham Road, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
3 BED 1 BATH Dearborn Heights home is a MUST SEE!! - 4657 Pelham Dearborn Heights, MI 48125 Follow the link to watch a walk through video of the property https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qd38rUeQwLA&feature=youtu.

Median Rent in Southgate

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Southgate is $781, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,016.
Studio
$646
1 Bed
$781
2 Beds
$1,016
3+ Beds
$1,350
City GuideSouthgate
Southgate, Michigan: the citys mayor dubbed it "the Dining Capital of Downriver" because of its vast array of chain and small, family owned restaurants.

Michigan may not elicit the warmest of descriptions lately, and Detroit's certainly leading in the "Look Away Awkwardly" category, but south of the Motor City is Southgate, a pleasant, community with a number of charming suburban amenities and warm, welcoming people. This quadrangle of greenery is located squarely within the Downriver area, a hot spot for Michiganites desperate for great (and often foreign) food, from family run restaurants to famous chains like Sonic (which was born here). And while the state may be struggling, it looks like Southgate is poised to be one of the first locations to bounce back, judging by the rising home prices and cost of living. Overall, Southgate has all the qualifications for prime real estate, and now is the time to settle in for the long haul.

Living in Southgate

You might at first expect Southgate to be a sort of stiff, squeaky-clean society. However, this little city by the river has surprisingly democratic tastes. Literally. The variety of ethnic foods available shows just how serious Southgaters are about mealtime, and they're fairly healthy about it too; Southgate has a low pre-school obesity rate (sadly, adults seem to have less self-control for themselves than for their children, or maybe the Pad Thai is just that delicious). And the city's proximity to the Detroit River ensures a sporty, athletic lifestyle. You can expect most costs to run about average, from housing to gas. Interrupting this paradisiacal revelry, unfortunately, is the weather.

The Weather

Michigan will not impress you with its yearly forecast. Sure, there are parts of this state that advertise their gloriousness come summertime; places filled with perfect camping spots, thrilling wildlife and scenic bodies of water. What they don't tell you is that it’s also humid as hell, or a sauna, or your bathroom when trying to blow dry your hair immediately after hopping out of the shower. Winters are bone chilling and winds are windy. Plus, partly cloudy and fully overcast days are common throughout the year. You're right next to Canada, for Pete's sake.

Downriver

Weekends in Michigan call for a trip to Downriver, which as you might have guessed, is down river from Detroit. Several towns fall into the area known as Downriver, including Southgate, Riverview and Wyandotte. With a distinctive character resulting from its originating community of car manufacturer employees, Downriver developed into a recreational wonderland with a passionate base of hunters, fishers and bird watchers.

If you're into fascinating historical crime and who isn't, Downriver played a major role during the prohibition, bootlegging booze from Canada to all over the nation, and many, many people profited heavily from it. Nowadays, with alcohol legal again, Southgate instead loves it in some small breweries, with a number of intriguing pubs, bars and taverns dotting the Downriver interior.

Housing in Southgate

Southgate has a good mix of rental properties and homes for sale. People tend to assume that since Michigan was hit particularly hard by the market crash, there are homes available on every street and corner. But, with a vacancy rate at only four percent, you better plan ahead rather than hope for the best. The rental market isn't paved with gold any more than New York's streets were during the mid-19th century, or now. Fortunately, monthly rents are still around the national average, dipping a little below or above in some neighborhoods, but not by much.

Southgate: Located a few miles inland from the river, Southgate proper offers a good selection of rental homes and apartments for rent.You have easy access to both the I-75 and Fort Street. South Southgate is pricier than north.

Wyandotte: Sitting pretty on the shores of the river and directly east of Southgate is Wyandotte. Though everythinge runs pretty average, it does feature some of the lowest housing prices. A bit far from the freeway though.

Riverview: Ooh, you'll like it here since it has direct access to Grosse Ile and all its golf courses. Cost of living and housing is costlier here, duh, but still less expensive than Southgate itself.

Lincoln Park: If price alone is the key factor in your decision, LP is your place.

Allen Park: Next to Lincoln Park but a whole world away, AP is the priciest part of Downriver, with few rentals to explore and impressive graduation rates.Residents can zip into town via the I-75 or I-94.

Southgaters like to make the best of a bad situation. Weather sucks? Play anyway. Hunting, boating, camping, fishing, hiking, playing tag, these folks will find something fun to do no matter what the season. They also love amazing multicultural food and running into things. Seriously, the car accident rate in this county is off the charts. But they are proud, hardworking, welcoming and fun loving. It’s seen its share of bad days, but the sun’s coming out and Southgate is ready for a new dawn. Come join them.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Southgate?
In Southgate, the median rent is $646 for a studio, $781 for a 1-bedroom, $1,016 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,350 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Southgate, check out our monthly Southgate Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Southgate?
Some of the colleges located in the Southgate area include Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, and University of Michigan-Dearborn. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Southgate?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Southgate from include Detroit, Toledo, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, and Southfield.

