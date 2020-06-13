224 Apartments for rent in Southgate, MI📍
Michigan may not elicit the warmest of descriptions lately, and Detroit's certainly leading in the "Look Away Awkwardly" category, but south of the Motor City is Southgate, a pleasant, community with a number of charming suburban amenities and warm, welcoming people. This quadrangle of greenery is located squarely within the Downriver area, a hot spot for Michiganites desperate for great (and often foreign) food, from family run restaurants to famous chains like Sonic (which was born here). And while the state may be struggling, it looks like Southgate is poised to be one of the first locations to bounce back, judging by the rising home prices and cost of living. Overall, Southgate has all the qualifications for prime real estate, and now is the time to settle in for the long haul.
You might at first expect Southgate to be a sort of stiff, squeaky-clean society. However, this little city by the river has surprisingly democratic tastes. Literally. The variety of ethnic foods available shows just how serious Southgaters are about mealtime, and they're fairly healthy about it too; Southgate has a low pre-school obesity rate (sadly, adults seem to have less self-control for themselves than for their children, or maybe the Pad Thai is just that delicious). And the city's proximity to the Detroit River ensures a sporty, athletic lifestyle. You can expect most costs to run about average, from housing to gas. Interrupting this paradisiacal revelry, unfortunately, is the weather.
The Weather
Michigan will not impress you with its yearly forecast. Sure, there are parts of this state that advertise their gloriousness come summertime; places filled with perfect camping spots, thrilling wildlife and scenic bodies of water. What they don't tell you is that it’s also humid as hell, or a sauna, or your bathroom when trying to blow dry your hair immediately after hopping out of the shower. Winters are bone chilling and winds are windy. Plus, partly cloudy and fully overcast days are common throughout the year. You're right next to Canada, for Pete's sake.
Downriver
Weekends in Michigan call for a trip to Downriver, which as you might have guessed, is down river from Detroit. Several towns fall into the area known as Downriver, including Southgate, Riverview and Wyandotte. With a distinctive character resulting from its originating community of car manufacturer employees, Downriver developed into a recreational wonderland with a passionate base of hunters, fishers and bird watchers.
If you're into fascinating historical crime and who isn't, Downriver played a major role during the prohibition, bootlegging booze from Canada to all over the nation, and many, many people profited heavily from it. Nowadays, with alcohol legal again, Southgate instead loves it in some small breweries, with a number of intriguing pubs, bars and taverns dotting the Downriver interior.
Southgate has a good mix of rental properties and homes for sale. People tend to assume that since Michigan was hit particularly hard by the market crash, there are homes available on every street and corner. But, with a vacancy rate at only four percent, you better plan ahead rather than hope for the best. The rental market isn't paved with gold any more than New York's streets were during the mid-19th century, or now. Fortunately, monthly rents are still around the national average, dipping a little below or above in some neighborhoods, but not by much.
Southgate: Located a few miles inland from the river, Southgate proper offers a good selection of rental homes and apartments for rent.You have easy access to both the I-75 and Fort Street. South Southgate is pricier than north.
Wyandotte: Sitting pretty on the shores of the river and directly east of Southgate is Wyandotte. Though everythinge runs pretty average, it does feature some of the lowest housing prices. A bit far from the freeway though.
Riverview: Ooh, you'll like it here since it has direct access to Grosse Ile and all its golf courses. Cost of living and housing is costlier here, duh, but still less expensive than Southgate itself.
Lincoln Park: If price alone is the key factor in your decision, LP is your place.
Allen Park: Next to Lincoln Park but a whole world away, AP is the priciest part of Downriver, with few rentals to explore and impressive graduation rates.Residents can zip into town via the I-75 or I-94.
Southgaters like to make the best of a bad situation. Weather sucks? Play anyway. Hunting, boating, camping, fishing, hiking, playing tag, these folks will find something fun to do no matter what the season. They also love amazing multicultural food and running into things. Seriously, the car accident rate in this county is off the charts. But they are proud, hardworking, welcoming and fun loving. It’s seen its share of bad days, but the sun’s coming out and Southgate is ready for a new dawn. Come join them.