224 Apartments for rent in Southgate, MI

Living in Southgate

You might at first expect Southgate to be a sort of stiff, squeaky-clean society. However, this little city by the river has surprisingly democratic tastes. Literally. The variety of ethnic foods available shows just how serious Southgaters are about mealtime, and they're fairly healthy about it too; Southgate has a low pre-school obesity rate (sadly, adults seem to have less self-control for themselves than for their children, or maybe the Pad Thai is just that delicious). And the city's proximity to the Detroit River ensures a sporty, athletic lifestyle. You can expect most costs to run about average, from housing to gas. Interrupting this paradisiacal revelry, unfortunately, is the weather.

The Weather

Michigan will not impress you with its yearly forecast. Sure, there are parts of this state that advertise their gloriousness come summertime; places filled with perfect camping spots, thrilling wildlife and scenic bodies of water. What they don't tell you is that it’s also humid as hell, or a sauna, or your bathroom when trying to blow dry your hair immediately after hopping out of the shower. Winters are bone chilling and winds are windy. Plus, partly cloudy and fully overcast days are common throughout the year. You're right next to Canada, for Pete's sake.

Downriver

Weekends in Michigan call for a trip to Downriver, which as you might have guessed, is down river from Detroit. Several towns fall into the area known as Downriver, including Southgate, Riverview and Wyandotte. With a distinctive character resulting from its originating community of car manufacturer employees, Downriver developed into a recreational wonderland with a passionate base of hunters, fishers and bird watchers.

If you're into fascinating historical crime and who isn't, Downriver played a major role during the prohibition, bootlegging booze from Canada to all over the nation, and many, many people profited heavily from it. Nowadays, with alcohol legal again, Southgate instead loves it in some small breweries, with a number of intriguing pubs, bars and taverns dotting the Downriver interior.