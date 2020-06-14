33 Apartments for rent in Dearborn, MI with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Dearborn renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,293
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Henery Ford
25 Units Available
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of Dearborn
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Central
9 Units Available
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1103 sqft
Welcome to The Boulevard in Detroit’s New Center, featuring modern rental apartments located in the heart of an international city, in a neighborhood of professional institutions and cultural gems.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:09am
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
1414 Electric Avenue - 233
1414 Electric Avenue, Lincoln Park, MI
1 Bedroom
$699
800 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Lincoln Park, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a street-view of car-bustling Fort Street.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
24029 Clinton Squire Blvd - 215
24029 Clinton, Taylor, MI
1 Bedroom
$810
850 sqft
If you apply this week and take possession in August you will receive August rent free with a 12 month lease! If you are looking for space, you have found the right place! Country Squire Apartments offers 1 bedroom/1 bath and 2 bedroom/1.
Results within 10 miles of Dearborn
Verified

1 of 147

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
Downtown Detroit
24 Units Available
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,403
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Detroit Riverwalk, Hart Plaza, and West Riverfront Park. Units feature great views, spacious floor plans, and fully equipped kitchens. Community has grilling stations, onsite restaurant, and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
$
Downtown Detroit
18 Units Available
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,435
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1120 sqft
High-rise community minutes from I-75. A stunning community recently renovated to include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis courts, 24-hour concierge service and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Oak Park
10 Units Available
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$725
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
870 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Westland
15 Units Available
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$880
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
925 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westland
5 Units Available
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Detroit
10 Units Available
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,350
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1034 sqft
REDUCED RENT ON SELECT APARTMENTS, LIMITED TIME ONLY*! Live within walking distance to Downtown Detroit. DuCharme Place is the perfect community for those looking to experience a city lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Detroit
15 Units Available
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$918
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,139
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1140 sqft
Large city apartments near I-375, right downtown. Recently renovated with large windows and views of Detroit skyline. Air conditioning and ceiling fan. Community has pool and tennis court. Elevators.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westland
1 Unit Available
The Meadows on Cherry Hill
332 S Hubbard Ct, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Meadows on Cherry Hill. We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments with a private patio or balcony. Our community offers a clubhouse, fitness center, pool with sundeck and an onsite dog park.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 5 at 03:10pm
Westland
3 Units Available
Newburgh Square
37670 Dale Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$866
80 sqft
Luxurious community features clubhouse, lounge, coffee bar, fitness center, and pool. Apartments have dining rooms, tile floors, and window coverings. Located about 20 miles west of Detroit, close to Churchill High School.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Downtown Detroit, shopping, major expressways and the airport. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community has pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated March 30 at 06:13pm
University
8 Units Available
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$675
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Midtown, Cathedral Tower offers spacious and affordable studio and one-bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
Royal Oak
12 Units Available
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1309 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1890 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
State Fair-Nolan
1 Unit Available
550 W Grixdale
550 West Grixdale Avenue, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2650 sqft
Built in 1935 and situated in the heart of historic Grixdale Farms Neighborhood next to Palmer Park, Detroit Golf, Avenue of Fashion, Detroit Mercy, etc. With only 15 minutes commute to Detroit Downtown and 5 minutes to Ferndale Commercial Area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Detroit
2 Units Available
Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit
1620 Michigan Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$2,100
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,090
728 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
University
1 Unit Available
66 WINDER Street
66 Winder Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Right here in the Heart of Detroit, This pet friendly condo in downtown Detroit oversees the Ford Field, Comerica park and MGM Casino.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
111 N MAIN Street
111 North Main Street, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1857 sqft
***BEST VALUED UNIT Smack dab in the heart of downtown Royal Oak.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Downtown Detroit
1 Unit Available
1300 E Lafayette Street
1300 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1664 sqft
DOWNTOWN LIVING AT ITS BEST! RARE 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH HOME. FULLY RENOVATED 2018-19. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH BEAUTIFUL CERAMIC FLOOR, FOIL FRONT CABINETRY AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
340 E TROY Street
340 East Troy Street, Ferndale, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
565 sqft
WALK DOWNTOWN FROM THIS FABULOUS UPPER STUDIO FLAT LOCATED JUST 1 BLK OFF OF 9 ML & WOODWARD, CHARMING LIVING RM, NEWER UPDATED FULL BATH WITH STALL SHOWER, KITCHEN WITH LIGHT CABINETS, GAS STOVE FOR THE TRUE COOK, HUGE PANTRY OFF OF KITCHEN,

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
120 Allenhurst Avenue
120 Allenhurst Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1180 sqft
Fantastic Royal Oak location. Walking distance to downtown Royal Oak and only minutes away from major freeways. L.A. Fitness, shops and restaurants around the corner.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Dearborn, MI

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Dearborn renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

