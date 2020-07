Fairlane Woods Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel patio / balcony oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge gym pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance online portal

**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**At Fairlane Woods Estates, you will be transformed by the beauty of the rolling wooded acres. Enjoy the natural elegance and convenient location. Fairlane Woods combines large, open, contemporary design with the unmatched natural beauty of the Henry Ford Estate. Our apartments are near the Ford World Headquarters, The University of Michigan Dearborn Campus, the Henry Ford Museum, and Fairlane Town Mall. The new and improved Fairlane Woods features redesigned interior finishes with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and upgraded espresso colored cabinetry. Call today to learn about the latest and greatest in Dearborn apartment living!