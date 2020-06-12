Apartment List
182 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dearborn, MI

Henery Ford
25 Units Available
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
22 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
1083 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.

Westwood
1 Unit Available
3624 Heritage Parkway
3624 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

Westwood
1 Unit Available
3710 Heritage Parkway
3710 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1035 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

Westwood
1 Unit Available
3809 Heritage Parkway
3809 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1035 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

Westwood
1 Unit Available
3412 Heritage Parkway
3412 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
830 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

Westwood
1 Unit Available
3442 Heritage Parkway
3442 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
830 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

Shaefer - Greenfield
1 Unit Available
4315 SCHAEFER Road
4315 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1507 sqft
Condominium for lease, 2 bedroom, 1 car garage, appliances, washer and dryer. Formal dinning room, Large cathedral ceiling Great room.

Georgetown Commons
1 Unit Available
4314 SCHAEFER Road
4314 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Move in condition Georgetown Commons Condo.

Colson Ruby
1 Unit Available
5145 MAPLE Street
5145 Maple St, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
GREAT LOCATION, CONVENEINTLY LOCATED, 2 BEDROOMS LOWER LEVEL W/ SPACIOUES LIVING AND DINING ROOM. WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING AND TRANSPORTATION. REFRENCE, CREDIT AND INCOME REQUIRED. AVAILABLE IMMD.

Westwood
1 Unit Available
3726 Heritage Parkway
3726 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1035 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3726 Heritage Parkway in Dearborn. View photos, descriptions and more!

Westwood
1 Unit Available
20 Scottsdale Place
20 Scottsdale Pl, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1529 sqft
VERY SHARP RANCH STYLE CONDO WITH SPACIOUS ROOMS AND ALL APPLIANCES. GREAT LOCATION ON CUL-DE-SAC. FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY AND FULL BASEMENT FOR STORAGE. TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE.

Morley
1 Unit Available
22700 GARRISON Street
22700 Garrison Street, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1144 sqft
CLEAN 2 BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATH ON THE 9TH FLOOR OVERLOOKING DOWTOWN DEARBORN, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOO, MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH, YOUR OWN STORAGE SPACE IN BASEMENT, HOA INCLUDES, A/C, FURNACE, HOT WATER, SWIMMING POOL, TRASH

Westwood
1 Unit Available
2746 HOMEPLACE Street
2746 Homeplace Street, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
614 sqft
Minutes to dowtown Dearborn shopping, restaurants and Dearborn Hills Golf course!! Come see this beautiful move in ready and completely remodeled ranch home.
Results within 1 mile of Dearborn

Allen Park
1 Unit Available
17420 Hanover Ave
17420 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
1023 sqft
Cute home in Allen Park near the Mall on the Hill. This is a 2 bedroom home with 1 bath. Living room and dining area off the kitchen. Large countertop area. 1 car garage.

Tireman
1 Unit Available
8538 Roselawn Street
8538 Roselawn Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
783 sqft
At 8538 Roselawn, find your new home. The location in Detroit's 48204 area is an ideal place to move. $35 app fee, nremg.com. Full service management company for your convenience. Minimum 1 year lease. Longer term tenants preferred.

Warrendale
1 Unit Available
6914 Auburn St
6914 Auburn Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
695 sqft
Available 06/14/20 Recently renovated 2 Bedroom Ranch and close to schools, museum and public transportation.

Chadsey
1 Unit Available
5827 LUMLEY Street
5827 Lumley Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
1848 sqft
This Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath top unit duplex features a kitchen that flows well with living room giving you a nice open space with oversized closets and a modern looking bathroom.

Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
5645 Edgewood St
5645 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
GREAT HOME!!! GREAT LOCATION! Brand new home...FULLY upgraded! NEW Kitchen New Bathroom New Carpet Great Yard with great privacy and amazing deck to BBQ and enjoy the wonderful Michigan weather, Beautiful Granite Countertops.

Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
5751 DREXEL Street
5751 Drexel Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
FORD AND TELEGRAPH AREA. BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH. LIVING ROOM AND FORMAL DINING ROOM. 2 CAR GARAGE. LOCATED IN THE CRESTWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT. CREDIT CHECK OTHER REFERENCE REQUIRED. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY

Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
8637 Carlin St
8637 Carlin Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$699
1000 sqft
8637 Carlin, Detroit - 8637 Carlin, Detroit 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom plus Den! Spacious, updated home now available for rent! CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT OUR VIRTUAL TOUR: https://youtu.
Results within 5 miles of Dearborn
Melvindale
8 Units Available
Gale Gardens Apartments
30 Gale Gardens Blvd #2, Melvindale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$875
775 sqft
Located minutes from I-94 and I-75 as well as downtown. One- and two-bedroom apartments with appliances, AC, vertical blinds and lots of light. Community has a pool and on-site laundry.
Central
9 Units Available
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Welcome to The Boulevard in Detroit’s New Center, featuring modern rental apartments located in the heart of an international city, in a neighborhood of professional institutions and cultural gems.

Harmony Village
1 Unit Available
15011 Steel
15011 Steel Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
**PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE LISTING BEFORE CALLING OR INQUIRING** APPLICATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED BEFORE SCHEDULING A SHOWING!! Section 8 Welcome. SECTION 8 PREFERRED!! UPPER UNIT (Fenkell/Meyers) Take a look at the 2-bedroom 1 full bathroom unit.

June 2020 Dearborn Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Dearborn Rent Report. Dearborn rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dearborn rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Dearborn rent trends were flat over the past month

Dearborn rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dearborn stand at $1,062 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,382 for a two-bedroom. Dearborn's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Dearborn, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.2% over the past year.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Dearborn

    As rents have increased slightly in Dearborn, a few large cities nationwide have also seen rents grow modestly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Dearborn is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Dearborn's median two-bedroom rent of $1,382 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% increase in Dearborn.
    • While Dearborn's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Dearborn than most large cities. For example, El Paso has a median 2BR rent of $853, where Dearborn is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

