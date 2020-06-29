Beautifully renovated. Five bedrooms, two full baths, living room, dining room, family room. Quiet street in Pinefield. Close to everything. No pets allowed, no exceptions. This home is also for sale! Talk with your lender.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
3301 PINEFIELD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Some of 3301 PINEFIELD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated.
