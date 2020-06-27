Less than a mile for 301!! Immaculately cared for house. Bigger than it looks, lots of rooms for entertaining! This 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, Hardwood floors, Den, family room, large deck. Charles county school zone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1805 OAK DRIVE have any available units?
1805 OAK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
Is 1805 OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1805 OAK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.