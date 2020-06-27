All apartments in Waldorf
1805 OAK DRIVE

1805 Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1805 Oak Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Less than a mile for 301!! Immaculately cared for house. Bigger than it looks, lots of rooms for entertaining! This 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, Hardwood floors, Den, family room, large deck. Charles county school zone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 OAK DRIVE have any available units?
1805 OAK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
Is 1805 OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1805 OAK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 OAK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1805 OAK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 1805 OAK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1805 OAK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1805 OAK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 OAK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 OAK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1805 OAK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1805 OAK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1805 OAK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 OAK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 OAK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1805 OAK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1805 OAK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
