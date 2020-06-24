908 STEVENSON LN

Immediately available this stone rancher with formal living room & dining room w/wood floors-enclosed flagstone front porch- first floor family room off of kitchen with wood burning fireplace-two bedrooms with wood floors on the first floor with updated full bath.Lower level offers separate bedroom with full bath-utility room and access to the garage. The home sits up on the hill very private setting.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
