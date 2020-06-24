All apartments in Towson
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:11 AM

908 STEVENSON LN

908 Stevenson Lane · No Longer Available
Location

908 Stevenson Lane, Towson, MD 21286
Knollwood-Donnybrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immediately available this stone rancher with formal living room & dining room w/wood floors-enclosed flagstone front porch- first floor family room off of kitchen with wood burning fireplace-two bedrooms with wood floors on the first floor with updated full bath.Lower level offers separate bedroom with full bath-utility room and access to the garage. The home sits up on the hill very private setting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 STEVENSON LN have any available units?
908 STEVENSON LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 STEVENSON LN have?
Some of 908 STEVENSON LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 STEVENSON LN currently offering any rent specials?
908 STEVENSON LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 STEVENSON LN pet-friendly?
No, 908 STEVENSON LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 908 STEVENSON LN offer parking?
Yes, 908 STEVENSON LN offers parking.
Does 908 STEVENSON LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 STEVENSON LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 STEVENSON LN have a pool?
No, 908 STEVENSON LN does not have a pool.
Does 908 STEVENSON LN have accessible units?
No, 908 STEVENSON LN does not have accessible units.
Does 908 STEVENSON LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 STEVENSON LN has units with dishwashers.
