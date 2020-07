Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

UNNY, SPACIOUS AND RENOVATED THROUGHOUT WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, REFINISHED WOOD FLOORS, FORMAL LIVING ROOM PLUS DEN, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, REFINISHED WOOD FLOORS, NEW BATHROOMS AND NEW ROOF. CARPORT, LARGE YARD AND A COVERED REAR PORCH COMPLETE THIS SUNNY RANCHER ON ALMOST 1/3 OF AN ACRE!