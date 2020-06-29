7 GARDENSIDE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly dog park parking playground garage

"TOWSON GREEN" Interior Townhouse with 4 Levels of Living Space... Three Bedrooms, 3/1 Baths - Bright & Spacious Open Floor Plan on the 2nd Level with Gourmet Kitchen: SS Appliances, Center Island, Granite Counters, Dining Room, Living Room with Gas Fireplace & Powder Room - Hardwood Floors on 3 Levels - 4th Floor Loft has Custom Modular California Closet Office/Work Station, New Wall to Wall Carpet & Slider Out to the Deck - 2 Car Garage - ENERGY STAR Certified Home - Shows Like New - Community Playground/Tot Lot & Dog Park - Some Perks ...Walking Distance to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants & Towson Library - Enjoy the Benefits of Living in Towson!* No Pets*