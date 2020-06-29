All apartments in Towson
Find more places like 7 GARDENSIDE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
7 GARDENSIDE PLACE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

7 GARDENSIDE PLACE

7 Gardenside Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Towson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7 Gardenside Place, Towson, MD 21286
Towson Manor Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
garage
"TOWSON GREEN" Interior Townhouse with 4 Levels of Living Space... Three Bedrooms, 3/1 Baths - Bright & Spacious Open Floor Plan on the 2nd Level with Gourmet Kitchen: SS Appliances, Center Island, Granite Counters, Dining Room, Living Room with Gas Fireplace & Powder Room - Hardwood Floors on 3 Levels - 4th Floor Loft has Custom Modular California Closet Office/Work Station, New Wall to Wall Carpet & Slider Out to the Deck - 2 Car Garage - ENERGY STAR Certified Home - Shows Like New - Community Playground/Tot Lot & Dog Park - Some Perks ...Walking Distance to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants & Towson Library - Enjoy the Benefits of Living in Towson!* No Pets*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 GARDENSIDE PLACE have any available units?
7 GARDENSIDE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 GARDENSIDE PLACE have?
Some of 7 GARDENSIDE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 GARDENSIDE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7 GARDENSIDE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 GARDENSIDE PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 GARDENSIDE PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 7 GARDENSIDE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 7 GARDENSIDE PLACE offers parking.
Does 7 GARDENSIDE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 GARDENSIDE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 GARDENSIDE PLACE have a pool?
No, 7 GARDENSIDE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 7 GARDENSIDE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 7 GARDENSIDE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7 GARDENSIDE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 GARDENSIDE PLACE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd
Towson, MD 21286
The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave
Towson, MD 21204
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct
Towson, MD 21286
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road
Towson, MD 21204
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct
Towson, MD 21204
Ivy Hall At Kenilworth
101 Kenilworth Park Dr
Towson, MD 21204
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road
Towson, MD 21286
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd
Towson, MD 21204

Similar Pages

Towson 1 BedroomsTowson 2 Bedrooms
Towson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTowson Pet Friendly Places
Towson Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ruxton

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityGoucher College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University