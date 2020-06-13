/
/
glen rock
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:35 PM
44 Apartments for rent in Glen Rock, PA📍
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37 Main St. 2nd Floor
37 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
37 Main St. 2nd Floor Available 07/03/20 2nd floor Apartment - This 2 bedroom apartment can have the 2nd bedroom used as a bedroom or study (we call it a bedroom here-this room does not have a closet).
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Church St.
110 Church St, Glen Rock, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
Semi Detached - Located in Glen Rock Borough this charming home offers 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath and large 13'4" x 12' Living Room, Eat In Kitchen measuring 15'7" x 13'4", Unfinished concrete basement with w/d hookups.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2 Enterprise St. Apt. A
2 Enterprise St, Glen Rock, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
Apartment 2nd fl - Located in Glen Rock Borough this 1 Bedroom apartment is conveniently located above laundromat. 16' x 12'8" Living Rm, 9'5" x 17'11" Kitchen with oven-range and refrigerator. There are hardwood floors. (RLNE5807636)
Results within 1 mile of Glen Rock
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12934 Glen Brook
12934 Glen Brook Ct, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautifully redone 2 Story in Glen Rock - Completely redone interior. Brand New Stainless Steel appliances. Large wraparound deck. 1 car garage & additional off-street parking. Southern School District.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Rock
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8116 Fishel Creek Road
8116 Fishel Creek Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Cape Code in a Country Setting in Seven Valleys - MUST Own SUV or TRUCK, this property has a steep/switchback driveway with oneway exit/entrance. Has a finished basement and a loft family room. 3 Car garage, closest to the home included.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
98 Church St.
98 Church Street, Seven Valleys, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
Great Condition, Single Family home in Seven Valleys - This home has been well cared for. 4 bedrooms, one bath Rancher located off of Yellow Church Rd in Seven Valleys.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
106 Waneta St
106 Waneta Street, New Freedom, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1240 sqft
Large renovated 3 bedroom W/ garage - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6767 CLUB FARM ROAD
6767 Club Farm Rd, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
6767 CLUB FARM ROAD Available 08/01/20 SPECIAL RESTRICTIONS! 6767 Club Farm Road, York (Springfield Township) - SPECIAL RESTRICTIONS! ON GAMING GROUNDS WITH GUNS AND DOGS Enjoy the beauty of country living on a large gaming park with gun range and
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4218 Messersmith Road
4218 Messersmith Rd, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
2 Story Home - Old Farm House style 2 story home in Codorus Township. Very large 20'6" x 11' Living Room, Eat In Kitchen measuring 15'8" x 12'. The 3rd bedroom is a walk thru room. Large 25 x 25' cement basement.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D
5 South Main Street, Shrewsbury, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
5 S Main Street, Unit 2D, SHREWSBURY - DOWNTOWN SHREWSBURY - 2nd floor 1 bedroom in charming brick multi-unit building with living room,, kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator, bathroom with shower only. 1 AC window unit provided.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
31 East Forrest Ave
31 E Forrest Ave, Shrewsbury, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
Town Home - Shrewsbury Borough home featuring a 2 Car Garage to rear. 10'2" x 13'11" Living Room, Separate Dining Rm, 7'10" x 13'2" Kitchen. The basement is 12' x 18'.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12 N Second Street - 12 N Second Street-Commercial Space
12 North 2nd Street, New Freedom, PA
Studio
$1,000
675 sqft
Commercial unit in New Freedom - Commercial 1 story building, included 1 off-street parking spot.On-street parking for clients. Shop size: 675 sq. ft. Handicap bathroom, 8.25 x 7.25. Main Area/room: 29.5x13.75x22.25.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2299 Larue Road
2299 Larue Road, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Farm Style home in Springfield Township within Dallastown School District. This large home features a 12' x 28' Living Room, 11' x 8' Kitchen, 13' x 22'11" Family Room, 1st floor Den measuring 9' x 11'.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
180 S. Main St. Apt 5
180 South Main Street, Loganville, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
180 S. Main St. Apt 5 Available 06/19/20 1st floor apartment - This rear entry 1st floor apartment with parking in the rear is located within minutes of RT i83 and features a 14'8" x 18'4" Living room/ Kitchen combination and a 8'1" x 11'2" Bedroom.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16 Lexington Dr.
16 Lexington Drive, Shrewsbury, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
Single Family Home - Well located Shrewsbury Borough home close to RT 83 for easy commute. This ranch style home offers a very large 19'1" x 13' Living Room, Separate Dining Rm, Kitchen measuring 11'5" x 9'10".
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
219 Beck Road
219 Beck Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
219 Beck Road Available 06/30/20 Town Home - This end of row town home is located in Springfield Township/Dallastown Schools. Home has a large 20' x 14' Living Rm, Kitchen with appliances measuring 7'6" x 7'2". Concrete walk out basement.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7301 N. Sentinel Ln.
7301 North Sentinel Lane, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1384 sqft
Single Family Home - Located in Springfield Township, Dallastown School District this end of row townhouse offers a 12'3" x 18'4" Living Room, separate Dining Rm, 13'7" x 10'9" Kitchen w/appliances, big 20'6" x 11'10" Family Room.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1863 Seaks Run Road
1863 Seaks Run Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1863 Seaks Run Road Available 08/03/20 Single Family Home - Breathtaking Log Home on over 4 acres in Springfield Township. This home is a short term lease only - lease must end August 2021.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
104 HERITAGE COURT
104 Heritage Ct, Railroad, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1650 sqft
1 Car Garage with automatic opener plus a parking space in the driveway. Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave IncludedElectric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
23 JOHN RANDOLPH DRIVE
23 John Randolph Drive, New Freedom, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
2446 sqft
Fabulous in New Freedom. Tucked away in quiet nook of Southern York County . Gorgeous Colonial undergoing professional renovation. From head to toe brand new . Custom kitchen by local craftsman John H. Myers, with quartz counters .
Results within 10 miles of Glen Rock
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
The View at Mackenzi
2035 Patriot St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1072 sqft
Contemporary homes not far from downtown. In-unit amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Clubhouse, Internet access and package-receiving services. Pet-friendly. Close to Richard M. Nixon County Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated May 13 at 02:33pm
Tyler Run-Queens Gate
23 Units Available
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$865
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
York Apartments is an intimate apartment community nestled in the heart of York, PA. Choose from eight spacious apartments with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. You will be sure to find the perfect home for you.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
50 Kings Way
50 Kings Way, Stewartstown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Stewartstown - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath town home in Stewartstown Borough. Large 153? x 96? Living Room, 9' x 85? Dining Rm, Kitchen with appliances measures 102? x 8'. Large unfinished basement w/washer/dryer hookups.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3590 Armory Lane
3590 Armory Lane, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Town Home - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Town Home in North Codorus Twp. Featuring a large 20' x 15'9" Living Room, Big 10'8" x 19'1" Eat in Kitchen, Family Room in finished basement along with laundry room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Glen Rock rentals listed on Apartment List is $780.
Some of the colleges located in the Glen Rock area include Franklin and Marshall College, Harrisburg Area Community College, Lancaster Bible College, Towson University, and Baltimore City Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Glen Rock from include Baltimore, Columbia, Glen Burnie, Towson, and Ellicott City.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDHarrisburg, PAEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLancaster, PADundalk, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDYork, PABel Air South, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDShrewsbury, PANew Freedom, PASpry, PAStewartstown, PARed Lion, PAEast York, PA