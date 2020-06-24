All apartments in Towson
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:52 PM

6655 LOCH HILL ROAD

6655 Loch Hill Road · (443) 629-6822
Location

6655 Loch Hill Road, Towson, MD 21239

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2189 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 8/8/2020. MINIMUM of 24-HOUR notice for showings. Home is occupied. Fully updated charming cape cod for RENT in the Stoneleigh School District! Sought-after Towson Location close to hospitals, shopping, dining, major commuter routes. Over 2100 sf of total living area, open & bright Kit. w. convenient bar seating. TWO main level bedrooms and large rear deck. Upper level Master Bedroom with ensuite master bath and cedar closet. LL features a 2nd Family Room (could be 4th Bedroom) and Level Walkout to backyard. Hardwood Floors throughout. $45 application fee per adult. Pets allowed on case-by-case basis. Subject to Additional Pet Deposit of $200. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn care and MINOR interior repairs up to $100 caused by normal use. Tenant can opt for lawn service for additional $50/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6655 LOCH HILL ROAD have any available units?
6655 LOCH HILL ROAD has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 6655 LOCH HILL ROAD have?
Some of 6655 LOCH HILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6655 LOCH HILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6655 LOCH HILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6655 LOCH HILL ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6655 LOCH HILL ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 6655 LOCH HILL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6655 LOCH HILL ROAD offers parking.
Does 6655 LOCH HILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6655 LOCH HILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6655 LOCH HILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 6655 LOCH HILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6655 LOCH HILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6655 LOCH HILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6655 LOCH HILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6655 LOCH HILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
