6655 LOCH HILL ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 8/8/2020. MINIMUM of 24-HOUR notice for showings. Home is occupied. Fully updated charming cape cod for RENT in the Stoneleigh School District! Sought-after Towson Location close to hospitals, shopping, dining, major commuter routes. Over 2100 sf of total living area, open & bright Kit. w. convenient bar seating. TWO main level bedrooms and large rear deck. Upper level Master Bedroom with ensuite master bath and cedar closet. LL features a 2nd Family Room (could be 4th Bedroom) and Level Walkout to backyard. Hardwood Floors throughout. $45 application fee per adult. Pets allowed on case-by-case basis. Subject to Additional Pet Deposit of $200. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn care and MINOR interior repairs up to $100 caused by normal use. Tenant can opt for lawn service for additional $50/month.