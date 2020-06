Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AN ABSOLUTELY CHARMING AND RENOVATED FARM HOUSE WITH 2 ZONED HEAT, GOOD SIZED ROOMS, WOOD FLOORS, AND FIREPLACE WITH A WOOD INSERT. CUTE KITCHEN, CENTRAL AIR.....OFF STREET PARKING.. MARVELOUS YARD WITH A STREAM, BEAUTIFUL VIEWS...ALL THIS AND THE GRASS IS CUT FOR YOU. THIS IS THE HOUSE YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR.PETS CASE BY CASE.