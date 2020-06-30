All apartments in Towson
6610 DARNALL RD
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:08 AM

6610 DARNALL RD

6610 Darnall Road · No Longer Available
Location

6610 Darnall Road, Towson, MD 21204
Ruxton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
High end rental in Ruxton. Also for sale (MDBC435524). Perched on a knoll is the very picture of a charming all stone manor house offering both timeless symmetry and a vibe that is definitely NOW. Home has been meticulously updated. Beautiful craftsmanship graces each generously sized room. All 5 bedrooms have remodeled full baths. Tenant to pay all utilities except for the water and alarm monitoring. The use of the 3 car detached garage and the resistance pool not to be included in the lease. Pets on a case by case bases. Possession 3 weeks after signed lease. Refrigerator ice maker "as is". All applications must be made online at longandfoster.com. Enter the address and click on the drop down and select "rental"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6610 DARNALL RD have any available units?
6610 DARNALL RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 6610 DARNALL RD have?
Some of 6610 DARNALL RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6610 DARNALL RD currently offering any rent specials?
6610 DARNALL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6610 DARNALL RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6610 DARNALL RD is pet friendly.
Does 6610 DARNALL RD offer parking?
Yes, 6610 DARNALL RD offers parking.
Does 6610 DARNALL RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6610 DARNALL RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6610 DARNALL RD have a pool?
Yes, 6610 DARNALL RD has a pool.
Does 6610 DARNALL RD have accessible units?
No, 6610 DARNALL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6610 DARNALL RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6610 DARNALL RD has units with dishwashers.

