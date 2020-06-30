6610 DARNALL RD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

High end rental in Ruxton. Also for sale (MDBC435524). Perched on a knoll is the very picture of a charming all stone manor house offering both timeless symmetry and a vibe that is definitely NOW. Home has been meticulously updated. Beautiful craftsmanship graces each generously sized room. All 5 bedrooms have remodeled full baths. Tenant to pay all utilities except for the water and alarm monitoring. The use of the 3 car detached garage and the resistance pool not to be included in the lease. Pets on a case by case bases. Possession 3 weeks after signed lease. Refrigerator ice maker "as is". All applications must be made online at longandfoster.com. Enter the address and click on the drop down and select "rental"