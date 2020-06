Amenities

Rent-2-Own offered also. Attention viewers, please contact your local realtor for showing. All new inside: includes windows inclusive patio, all doors/trims/fixtures, flooring & fresh paint all over. New AC, new granite c-top with back-splash, new SS kitchen appliances, washer/dryer in the unit. Deck off living room with storage closet. Two Assigned parking. Rent-2-own applicant only. Ask agent for list price and terms of rent-2-own.