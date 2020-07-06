417 DUMBARTON ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Just in Time for the Holidays! Fabulous 4 BR rental in Rodgers Forge! Beautiful wood floors, new recessed lights. Kitchen has beautiful white wood cabinets, granite and breakfast bar which opens to the dining room. New cabinets, granite, back splash, floor, lighting, dishwasher and microwave. Large deck off kitchen to fenced yard and garage. 3 bedrooms on second floor, bathroom with new walls, sink, toilet and lighting. Large 4th bedroom on third floor with carpet and cedar closet. Lower Level has new floors, recessed lights and a new large bath with shower. Freshly painted ! New HVAC ! Owner requires a credit score of 700+. Make your appointment today!