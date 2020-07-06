All apartments in Towson
417 DUMBARTON ROAD

417 Dumbarton Road · No Longer Available
Location

417 Dumbarton Road, Towson, MD 21212
Rodgers Forge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just in Time for the Holidays! Fabulous 4 BR rental in Rodgers Forge! Beautiful wood floors, new recessed lights. Kitchen has beautiful white wood cabinets, granite and breakfast bar which opens to the dining room. New cabinets, granite, back splash, floor, lighting, dishwasher and microwave. Large deck off kitchen to fenced yard and garage. 3 bedrooms on second floor, bathroom with new walls, sink, toilet and lighting. Large 4th bedroom on third floor with carpet and cedar closet. Lower Level has new floors, recessed lights and a new large bath with shower. Freshly painted ! New HVAC ! Owner requires a credit score of 700+. Make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 DUMBARTON ROAD have any available units?
417 DUMBARTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 DUMBARTON ROAD have?
Some of 417 DUMBARTON ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 DUMBARTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
417 DUMBARTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 DUMBARTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 417 DUMBARTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 417 DUMBARTON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 417 DUMBARTON ROAD offers parking.
Does 417 DUMBARTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 DUMBARTON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 DUMBARTON ROAD have a pool?
No, 417 DUMBARTON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 417 DUMBARTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 417 DUMBARTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 417 DUMBARTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 DUMBARTON ROAD has units with dishwashers.

