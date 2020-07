Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 3 bed 1.5 bath home for rent in historic Rodgers Forge. You will love this classic example of a well-lit home! With hardwood floors throughout, central air and heat, massive bay window to allow the day in, and a patio in the back yard to enjoy the evenings. Don't wait. Set up your showing today!



Application guidelines & criteria



https://help.managebaltimore.com/portal/kb/articles/application-guidelines-criteria