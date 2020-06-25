All apartments in Towson
Last updated January 18 2020 at 5:16 PM

140 HOPKINS RD

140 Hopkins Road · No Longer Available
Location

140 Hopkins Road, Towson, MD 21212
Rodgers Forge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Best price in the Forge!! Bright and Cheerful Rodgers Forge home just a block away from the tot lot. 3 BD 1.5 Ba with gleaming wood floors and freshly painted throughout. Large bay window and built-in bookcases in livingroom. Updated lighting fixture in spacious diningroom. Kitchen is updated and has plenty of cabinets. Lower level family room with laminate flooring and 1/2 Bath. Utility room with washer and dryer. Extra refrigerator while it works. Fenced backyard and patio area. Central Air for your comfort. EZ to C

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 HOPKINS RD have any available units?
140 HOPKINS RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 HOPKINS RD have?
Some of 140 HOPKINS RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 HOPKINS RD currently offering any rent specials?
140 HOPKINS RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 HOPKINS RD pet-friendly?
No, 140 HOPKINS RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 140 HOPKINS RD offer parking?
Yes, 140 HOPKINS RD offers parking.
Does 140 HOPKINS RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 HOPKINS RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 HOPKINS RD have a pool?
No, 140 HOPKINS RD does not have a pool.
Does 140 HOPKINS RD have accessible units?
No, 140 HOPKINS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 140 HOPKINS RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 HOPKINS RD has units with dishwashers.

