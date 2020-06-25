140 HOPKINS RD

Best price in the Forge!! Bright and Cheerful Rodgers Forge home just a block away from the tot lot. 3 BD 1.5 Ba with gleaming wood floors and freshly painted throughout. Large bay window and built-in bookcases in livingroom. Updated lighting fixture in spacious diningroom. Kitchen is updated and has plenty of cabinets. Lower level family room with laminate flooring and 1/2 Bath. Utility room with washer and dryer. Extra refrigerator while it works. Fenced backyard and patio area. Central Air for your comfort. EZ to C
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
