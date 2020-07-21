138 Marburth Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Beautiful 3beds/ 2bths town home which is nicely laid out with hardwood floors finished basement with Den/4th Bedroom, Full Bath & Storage/Workroom w/Sep Entrance. This property is energy efficient with solar panels. Well manicured front, side & back yards. Fenced in back yard includes deck, patio & storage shed.Lots of extras!!!! Great location!! within walking distance of Towson Town Center, downtown Towson, hospitals, restaurants, shopping etc.

Beautiful 3beds/ 2bths with recent updates. This town home is nicely laid out with hardwood floors finished basement with Den/4th Bedroom, Full Bath & Storage/Workroom w/Sep Entrance. This property is energy efficient with solar panels. Well manicured front, side & back yards. Fenced in back yard includes deck, patio & storage shed.Lots of extras

Great location!! within walking distance of Towson Town Center, downtown Towson, hospitals, restaurants, shopping etc.