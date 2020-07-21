All apartments in Towson
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

138 Marburth Ave

138 Marburth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

138 Marburth Avenue, Towson, MD 21286
Aigburth

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Beautiful 3beds/ 2bths town home which is nicely laid out with hardwood floors finished basement with Den/4th Bedroom, Full Bath & Storage/Workroom w/Sep Entrance. This property is energy efficient with solar panels. Well manicured front, side & back yards. Fenced in back yard includes deck, patio & storage shed.Lots of extras!!!! Great location!! within walking distance of Towson Town Center, downtown Towson, hospitals, restaurants, shopping etc.
Beautiful 3beds/ 2bths with recent updates. This town home is nicely laid out with hardwood floors finished basement with Den/4th Bedroom, Full Bath & Storage/Workroom w/Sep Entrance. This property is energy efficient with solar panels. Well manicured front, side & back yards. Fenced in back yard includes deck, patio & storage shed.Lots of extras
Great location!! within walking distance of Towson Town Center, downtown Towson, hospitals, restaurants, shopping etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Marburth Ave have any available units?
138 Marburth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 138 Marburth Ave have?
Some of 138 Marburth Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Marburth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
138 Marburth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Marburth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 138 Marburth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 138 Marburth Ave offer parking?
No, 138 Marburth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 138 Marburth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Marburth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Marburth Ave have a pool?
No, 138 Marburth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 138 Marburth Ave have accessible units?
No, 138 Marburth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Marburth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 138 Marburth Ave has units with dishwashers.
