138 Marburth Ave

Amenities
Beautiful 3beds/ 2bths town home which is nicely laid out with hardwood floors finished basement with Den/4th Bedroom, Full Bath & Storage/Workroom w/Sep Entrance. This property is energy efficient with solar panels. Well manicured front, side & back yards. Fenced in back yard includes deck, patio & storage shed.Lots of extras!!!! Great location!! within walking distance of Towson Town Center, downtown Towson, hospitals, restaurants, shopping etc.
Beautiful 3beds/ 2bths with recent updates. This town home is nicely laid out with hardwood floors finished basement with Den/4th Bedroom, Full Bath & Storage/Workroom w/Sep Entrance. This property is energy efficient with solar panels. Well manicured front, side & back yards. Fenced in back yard includes deck, patio & storage shed.Lots of extras
Great location!! within walking distance of Towson Town Center, downtown Towson, hospitals, restaurants, shopping etc.