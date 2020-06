Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Bright & clean doctor's office in Sister Pierre Medical Bldg. Ready for new tenant. Includes waiting room that opens to reception area, two exam rooms, 2 large offices, reception area with separate entrance, kitchen/storage area for staff and 2 bathrooms (one for patients and one for staff). Comes with 1 garage parking space. Tenant pays all utilities, but usually less than $100/mo. Available immediately. Would prefer long terms lease. Possible rent to own.