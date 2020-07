Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Don't miss your opportunity to see this spacious, 4 level townhouse. Main level features a light filled office that could be used as a 4th bedroom. Top level is a spacious bonus room with balcony. Conveniently located in Towson Green near Towsontown Blvd and York Rd. Professionally managed rental. $50 application fee per adult. No pets allowed.