All apartments in Towson
Find more places like 102 Swarthmore Drive Unit F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
102 Swarthmore Drive Unit F
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

102 Swarthmore Drive Unit F

102 Swarthmore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Towson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

102 Swarthmore Drive, Towson, MD 21204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
102 Swarthmore Drive Unit F Available 06/15/20 Must- see 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo in Towson! - Well-maintained 2 Bedroom condo in Towson featuring a spacious floorplan and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances! Light-filled living area opens to a private balcony perfect for entertaining or relaxing! Comfortable bedrooms along with 2 bright full baths round out this must-see floorplan! Coveted gated community boasts a pool and tennis courts. Close to shopping, restaurants, 696, Towson University and Goucher College!

Pets under 40 pounds with additional pet deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE3367984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Swarthmore Drive Unit F have any available units?
102 Swarthmore Drive Unit F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 Swarthmore Drive Unit F have?
Some of 102 Swarthmore Drive Unit F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Swarthmore Drive Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
102 Swarthmore Drive Unit F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Swarthmore Drive Unit F pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Swarthmore Drive Unit F is pet friendly.
Does 102 Swarthmore Drive Unit F offer parking?
No, 102 Swarthmore Drive Unit F does not offer parking.
Does 102 Swarthmore Drive Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 Swarthmore Drive Unit F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Swarthmore Drive Unit F have a pool?
Yes, 102 Swarthmore Drive Unit F has a pool.
Does 102 Swarthmore Drive Unit F have accessible units?
No, 102 Swarthmore Drive Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Swarthmore Drive Unit F have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Swarthmore Drive Unit F does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd
Towson, MD 21286
The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave
Towson, MD 21204
Versailles Apartment
111 Versailles Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Flats at 703
703 Washington Ave
Towson, MD 21204
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road
Towson, MD 21204
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd
Towson, MD 21204
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd
Towson, MD 21239
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct
Towson, MD 21204

Similar Pages

Towson 1 BedroomsTowson 2 Bedrooms
Towson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTowson Pet Friendly Places
Towson Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ruxton

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityGoucher College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University