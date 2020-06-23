Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool 24hr maintenance tennis court

102 Swarthmore Drive Unit F Available 06/15/20 Must- see 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo in Towson! - Well-maintained 2 Bedroom condo in Towson featuring a spacious floorplan and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances! Light-filled living area opens to a private balcony perfect for entertaining or relaxing! Comfortable bedrooms along with 2 bright full baths round out this must-see floorplan! Coveted gated community boasts a pool and tennis courts. Close to shopping, restaurants, 696, Towson University and Goucher College!



Pets under 40 pounds with additional pet deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE3367984)