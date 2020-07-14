All apartments in Silver Spring
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

Solaire 8250

Open Now until 6pm
8250 Georgia Ave · (240) 565-0435
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Sign a lease within 72 hours of your tour and receive up to one month free! As of June 22, In-Person Tours will be Available by Appointment Only! Contact Us to Schedule Today!
Location

8250 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1303 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,652

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 521 sqft

Unit 222 · Avail. now

$1,677

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 496 sqft

Unit 1703 · Avail. now

$1,722

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 521 sqft

See 18+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Solaire 8250.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
internet cafe
24hr gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
valet service
Solaire 8250 offers a wide array of apartments and amenities, and with a Walk Score of 98, the fun starts just outside your door. Downtown Silver Spring is at your fingertips with dining and shopping options that are just a walk away. Venturing outside the city? Quick access to the metro makes it easy to get around the DC-Metro area. With its exceptional location and alluring amenities, Solaire 8250 offers an array of apartments designed for modern living. Enjoy a wide range of lavish layouts with fresh features and finishes that make your home comfortable, welcoming, and ready for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $31
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
rent: $35
restrictions: Agressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking Garage: $175-$200.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Solaire 8250 have any available units?
Solaire 8250 has 21 units available starting at $1,652 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Solaire 8250 have?
Some of Solaire 8250's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Solaire 8250 currently offering any rent specials?
Solaire 8250 is offering the following rent specials: Sign a lease within 72 hours of your tour and receive up to one month free! As of June 22, In-Person Tours will be Available by Appointment Only! Contact Us to Schedule Today!
Is Solaire 8250 pet-friendly?
Yes, Solaire 8250 is pet friendly.
Does Solaire 8250 offer parking?
Yes, Solaire 8250 offers parking.
Does Solaire 8250 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Solaire 8250 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Solaire 8250 have a pool?
Yes, Solaire 8250 has a pool.
Does Solaire 8250 have accessible units?
Yes, Solaire 8250 has accessible units.
Does Solaire 8250 have units with dishwashers?
No, Solaire 8250 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Solaire 8250 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Solaire 8250 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Solaire 8250?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

