Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel air conditioning oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard internet cafe 24hr gym game room pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub accessible elevator garage parking valet service

Solaire 8250 offers a wide array of apartments and amenities, and with a Walk Score of 98, the fun starts just outside your door. Downtown Silver Spring is at your fingertips with dining and shopping options that are just a walk away. Venturing outside the city? Quick access to the metro makes it easy to get around the DC-Metro area. With its exceptional location and alluring amenities, Solaire 8250 offers an array of apartments designed for modern living. Enjoy a wide range of lavish layouts with fresh features and finishes that make your home comfortable, welcoming, and ready for entertaining.