Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

The Centre at Silver Spring

3310 Teagarden Cir · (301) 780-4619
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3310 Teagarden Cir, Silver Spring, MD 20904

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3339-101 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 947 sqft

Unit 3323-403 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 947 sqft

Unit 3323-101 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 947 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Centre at Silver Spring.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
cable included
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
e-payments
internet access
playground
Welcome to The Centre at Silver Spring, a conveniently located apartment community in Silver Spring, MD that offers uniquely designed floor plans to suit all your needs. Our residents choose The Centre at Silver Spring for its unmatched convenience, right off Route 29 and just a half block from restaurants, shopping and services of Briggs Chaney Plaza. You're also only minutes from the racquetball, tennis courts, fitness center and ball fields of the Fairland Regional Park. You'll find incomparable apartment homes featuring one-of-a-kind sunlit cafe breakfast rooms, dramatically angled balconies, grand living areas and extra wall space for decorating. All of our apartment homes offer washers and dryers and dual-entry kitchens. You’ll also enjoy special highlights such as designer mini-blinds and deep wood windowsills. 2016 Resident Satisfaction Award Winner.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 12, 24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit, Hold deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet.
fee: $250
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet.
restrictions: 25 lbs limit and breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Centre at Silver Spring have any available units?
The Centre at Silver Spring has 12 units available starting at $1,540 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Centre at Silver Spring have?
Some of The Centre at Silver Spring's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Centre at Silver Spring currently offering any rent specials?
The Centre at Silver Spring is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Centre at Silver Spring pet-friendly?
Yes, The Centre at Silver Spring is pet friendly.
Does The Centre at Silver Spring offer parking?
Yes, The Centre at Silver Spring offers parking.
Does The Centre at Silver Spring have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Centre at Silver Spring offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Centre at Silver Spring have a pool?
Yes, The Centre at Silver Spring has a pool.
Does The Centre at Silver Spring have accessible units?
Yes, The Centre at Silver Spring has accessible units.
Does The Centre at Silver Spring have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Centre at Silver Spring has units with dishwashers.
Does The Centre at Silver Spring have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Centre at Silver Spring has units with air conditioning.
