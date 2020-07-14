Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub cable included carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments internet access playground

Welcome to The Centre at Silver Spring, a conveniently located apartment community in Silver Spring, MD that offers uniquely designed floor plans to suit all your needs. Our residents choose The Centre at Silver Spring for its unmatched convenience, right off Route 29 and just a half block from restaurants, shopping and services of Briggs Chaney Plaza. You're also only minutes from the racquetball, tennis courts, fitness center and ball fields of the Fairland Regional Park. You'll find incomparable apartment homes featuring one-of-a-kind sunlit cafe breakfast rooms, dramatically angled balconies, grand living areas and extra wall space for decorating. All of our apartment homes offer washers and dryers and dual-entry kitchens. You’ll also enjoy special highlights such as designer mini-blinds and deep wood windowsills. 2016 Resident Satisfaction Award Winner.