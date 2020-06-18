9506 Columbia Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Looking for space, comfort and a “cul de sac” feeling? This amazing three level colonial in sought after Woodside Forest is just for you. The house features fresh paint, a new dishwasher and oak hardwood throughout, recently remodeled basement and basement bathroom.

Located one a tree lined street next to the tranquility and nature of Sligo Creek Park while in close proximity to the Forest Glenn metro, I-495, restaurants and grocery shopping makes this location both quiet and convenient.

- Three sun filled and very generously sized bedrooms on the upper floor; ample closet space and a full bathroom featuring original tiling and vintage cabinet details.

- Ample living and dining rooms with a beautiful fireplace; plus, a comfortable kitchen with brand new flooring and a half bathroom on main level.

- Spacious lower level with finished flooring, laundry and plenty of storage space.

- 2 full bath and 1 half baths

- Partially fenced and beautifully maintained backyard.

- Off street parking and home security features available

- Less than 2 miles from downtown Silver Spring.

- Pets are on case by case basis

- Monthly yard maintenance and alarm fee are included



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.