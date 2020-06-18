All apartments in Silver Spring
Last updated September 6 2019 at 5:06 AM

9506 Columbia Boulevard

9506 Columbia Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9506 Columbia Boulevard, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking for space, comfort and a “cul de sac” feeling? This amazing three level colonial in sought after Woodside Forest is just for you. The house features fresh paint, a new dishwasher and oak hardwood throughout, recently remodeled basement and basement bathroom.
Located one a tree lined street next to the tranquility and nature of Sligo Creek Park while in close proximity to the Forest Glenn metro, I-495, restaurants and grocery shopping makes this location both quiet and convenient.
What you should know:
- Three sun filled and very generously sized bedrooms on the upper floor; ample closet space and a full bathroom featuring original tiling and vintage cabinet details.
- Ample living and dining rooms with a beautiful fireplace; plus, a comfortable kitchen with brand new flooring and a half bathroom on main level.
- Spacious lower level with finished flooring, laundry and plenty of storage space.
- 2 full bath and 1 half baths
- Partially fenced and beautifully maintained backyard.
- Off street parking and home security features available
- Less than 2 miles from downtown Silver Spring.
- Pets are on case by case basis
- Monthly yard maintenance and alarm fee are included

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9506 Columbia Boulevard have any available units?
9506 Columbia Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 9506 Columbia Boulevard have?
Some of 9506 Columbia Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9506 Columbia Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9506 Columbia Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9506 Columbia Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 9506 Columbia Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 9506 Columbia Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 9506 Columbia Boulevard offers parking.
Does 9506 Columbia Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9506 Columbia Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9506 Columbia Boulevard have a pool?
No, 9506 Columbia Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 9506 Columbia Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9506 Columbia Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9506 Columbia Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9506 Columbia Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 9506 Columbia Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9506 Columbia Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
