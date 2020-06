Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Remodeled home with spacious, open kitchen, stainless steel appliances, plenty of counter space and lots of cabinets. Hardwood floors on main and upper levels. Nicely painted. Washer and dryer on main level. Great sun porch. Finished lower level includes new full bath. Super location with easy access to the Beltway and public transportation. Close to park. No smokers. Cats okay, no dogs. Available immediately. Minimum 1 year lease, prefer 2 years.