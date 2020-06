Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

3 Level TH with 3 Full baths, Hardwoods on main level Open kitchen with dining area. Backyard with patio, 2 Master bdrs with skylights and vaulted ceilings ! Each with full bath, Walk in closets, Rec rm in bsmt with 3rd full bath, full size W/D, Gas heat & cooking, Near Sligo Creek & Long branch park & ride-on, 1 med pet ok, Non-smoking, 2 reserved parking spots, Can move in Dec 20th.