Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground

SUPER-CONVENIENT TOWNHOME/CONDO WITH INCREDIBLE ACCESS TO SILVER SPRING METRO, DTSS DINING, SHOPS, MOVIES & AMENITIES AND TWO MINUTE WALK TO SLIGO CREEK HIKE-BIKE TRAILS & PLAYGROUNDS! TWO LEVEL TOWNHOME-STYLE CONDO WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, GREAT KITCHEN WITH CERAMIC TILE FLOORS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND THREE BEDROOMS AND FULL BATH ON TOP LEVEL. IN-HOUSE LAUNDRY AND REAR ACCESS TO YARD AREA AND RESERVED PARKING TOO!! THIS WILL MOVE VERY QUICKLY...DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE!