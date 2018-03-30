8608 LEONARD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Renovated house on a flat lot. Three bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Quiet Street. Covered patio, ideal for grilling and entertaining. Near bus and metro (transportation score 76). Easy access to employment, shopping, and restaurants in Downtown Silver Spring. Convenient to Downtown Bethesda, DC, and the Beltway. Finished basement. Furniture (with the exception of the armoire in the bedroom and kitchen island) is not part of the rental. School cluster: Bethesda-Chevy Chase. Pets: allowed on a case-by-case basis.