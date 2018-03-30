All apartments in Silver Spring
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

8608 LEONARD DRIVE

8608 Leonard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8608 Leonard Drive, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Renovated house on a flat lot. Three bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Quiet Street. Covered patio, ideal for grilling and entertaining. Near bus and metro (transportation score 76). Easy access to employment, shopping, and restaurants in Downtown Silver Spring. Convenient to Downtown Bethesda, DC, and the Beltway. Finished basement. Furniture (with the exception of the armoire in the bedroom and kitchen island) is not part of the rental. School cluster: Bethesda-Chevy Chase. Pets: allowed on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8608 LEONARD DRIVE have any available units?
8608 LEONARD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 8608 LEONARD DRIVE have?
Some of 8608 LEONARD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8608 LEONARD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8608 LEONARD DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8608 LEONARD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8608 LEONARD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 8608 LEONARD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8608 LEONARD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8608 LEONARD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8608 LEONARD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8608 LEONARD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8608 LEONARD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8608 LEONARD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8608 LEONARD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8608 LEONARD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8608 LEONARD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8608 LEONARD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8608 LEONARD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
