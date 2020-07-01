8522 GEREN ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible pool

It's easy to forget you're steps away from everything at this peaceful end-unit townhouse in the woods. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Lots of storage space! There are front and back patios, and the condo association takes care of yardwork. Close to Silver Spring and Takoma Metro stations. Ride On stops outside your door, groceries & restaurants are 3 blocks away, and downtown Silver Spring sits just beyond that. Available starting January 4 for a minimum 6-month lease.