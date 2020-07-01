All apartments in Silver Spring
Find more places like 8522 GEREN ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
8522 GEREN ROAD
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:09 AM

8522 GEREN ROAD

8522 Geren Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Spring
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8522 Geren Road, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
It's easy to forget you're steps away from everything at this peaceful end-unit townhouse in the woods. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Lots of storage space! There are front and back patios, and the condo association takes care of yardwork. Close to Silver Spring and Takoma Metro stations. Ride On stops outside your door, groceries & restaurants are 3 blocks away, and downtown Silver Spring sits just beyond that. Available starting January 4 for a minimum 6-month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8522 GEREN ROAD have any available units?
8522 GEREN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 8522 GEREN ROAD have?
Some of 8522 GEREN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8522 GEREN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8522 GEREN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8522 GEREN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8522 GEREN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 8522 GEREN ROAD offer parking?
No, 8522 GEREN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8522 GEREN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8522 GEREN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8522 GEREN ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 8522 GEREN ROAD has a pool.
Does 8522 GEREN ROAD have accessible units?
Yes, 8522 GEREN ROAD has accessible units.
Does 8522 GEREN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8522 GEREN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8522 GEREN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8522 GEREN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Claridge House
2445 Lyttonsville Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Silver Spring Towers
816 Easley St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Lenox Park
1400 E West Hwy
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Heritage at Silver Spring
8021 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Fenton Silver Spring
8240 Fenton Street
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Metro 710 Apartments
710 Roeder Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Portico at Silver Spring Metro
1203 Fidler Ln
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Point at Hampton Hollow
3408 Hampton Hollow Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20904

Similar Pages

Silver Spring 1 BedroomsSilver Spring 2 Bedrooms
Silver Spring Apartments with ParkingSilver Spring Pet Friendly Places
Silver Spring Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University