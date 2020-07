Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard internet cafe gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving yoga business center car charging conference room dog grooming area fire pit internet access smoke-free community

**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED. VISIT OUR WESBITE OR CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Thayer & Spring is an amenity-rich community, which offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units, and townhomes. Thayer & Spring features a lounge, cyber cafe, fitness center with yoga room, rooftop pool with outdoor lounge, a large courtyard and several green spaces. Thayer & Spring is located in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, and is within walking distance of the Silver Spring Metro Station and many shops, restaurants, and entertainment offerings. The community is a 20-minute drive from downtown Washington, DC.