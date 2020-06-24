416 E Indian Spring Dr Unit 1

Amenities
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2 bathroom property in Silver Spring
Great location close to restaurants, shopping, parks and more!
Property highlights:
- Well maintained property with hardwood floors throughout
- Plenty of space with a large living room and 3 spacious bedrooms
- Enjoy the outdoors on the front porch or on the rear deck & patio with large backyard
- Easy access to highways for a quick commute
- Pets consider on a case by case basic
- Basement is separate unit. Utilities are split evenly per occupant
Available Now!
(RLNE4862502)