2604 ROSS ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

Traditional 3 bedroom brick colonial in Rock Creek Forest area of Chevy Chase, MD. Newer kitchen, hardwood floors, large rear yard. Convenient to both downtown Bethesda and Silver Spring, MD. Rental application with instructions can be downloaded and submitted by e-mail. COVID-19 Notice - Allied Realty and its agents are following public health safety protocols issued by CDC, the State of Maryland, and the Maryland Association of Realtors (MAR). FOR ALL SHOWINGS - A) no more than three (3) persons may be present, including agent(s), and B) all persons must wear face masks for facial coverings.