2021 LANSDOWNE WAY
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

2021 LANSDOWNE WAY

2021 Lansdowne Way · No Longer Available
Location

2021 Lansdowne Way, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
2021 LANSDOWNE WAY Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIULLY RENOVATED CAPE CODE, REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS ON TWO LEVELS, - This beautifully renovated Elegant Cape Cod is a commuters dream and is Absolutely IMMACULATE!!! Refinished hardwood floors on two levels, Fully renovated upscale baths, kitchen granite kitchen counters, beautiful cabinets , Large upstairs private master suite with private bath, Main level office / den and 2 Spacious bedrooms, with custom closets. Two cozy fireplaces, large deck w/ hot tub & fenced in back yard. Finished basement. Moments to Forest Glen Metro, Montgomery Hills Park, Rock Creek Park, I-495,and Downtown Silver Spring. Must truly see to appreciate. Available by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 LANSDOWNE WAY have any available units?
2021 LANSDOWNE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 2021 LANSDOWNE WAY have?
Some of 2021 LANSDOWNE WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 LANSDOWNE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2021 LANSDOWNE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 LANSDOWNE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2021 LANSDOWNE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 2021 LANSDOWNE WAY offer parking?
No, 2021 LANSDOWNE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 2021 LANSDOWNE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 LANSDOWNE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 LANSDOWNE WAY have a pool?
No, 2021 LANSDOWNE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2021 LANSDOWNE WAY have accessible units?
No, 2021 LANSDOWNE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 LANSDOWNE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2021 LANSDOWNE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2021 LANSDOWNE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2021 LANSDOWNE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

