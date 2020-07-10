Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

2021 LANSDOWNE WAY Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIULLY RENOVATED CAPE CODE, REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS ON TWO LEVELS, - This beautifully renovated Elegant Cape Cod is a commuters dream and is Absolutely IMMACULATE!!! Refinished hardwood floors on two levels, Fully renovated upscale baths, kitchen granite kitchen counters, beautiful cabinets , Large upstairs private master suite with private bath, Main level office / den and 2 Spacious bedrooms, with custom closets. Two cozy fireplaces, large deck w/ hot tub & fenced in back yard. Finished basement. Moments to Forest Glen Metro, Montgomery Hills Park, Rock Creek Park, I-495,and Downtown Silver Spring. Must truly see to appreciate. Available by appointment only.



(RLNE5823294)