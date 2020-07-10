20 Melbourne Ave

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 full bath single family home in Silver Spring! The spacious living room includes hardwood flooring and a decorative fireplace. There is a separate dining room and a full hall bath with tiled floors/tiled tub enclosure. A bright sunroom and a fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops and nice appliances! There are also two spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. The second floor offers a master suite that has a fully updated bath with tiled floors, tiled shower enclosure and updated fixtures. The storage basement has a separate laundry/storage area. A massive fenced in backyard and huge front yard with a patio that is great for entertaining. One car garage and driveway provide ample parking!



~ Easy commute to DC and local restaurants & shops!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



