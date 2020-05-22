1220 Noyes Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Short Term Lease Opportunity! Storybook Home Located a Stone's Throw from Downtown Silver Spring! - You've stumbled upon a fantastic opportunity to live for a year in a magnificent home located exactly 1 mile to the Silver Spring Metro station and an even shorter distance to all the wonderful restaurants, taverns, music halls and movie theaters.



As you walk up into your charming new home, step through the front door into your inviting living room. The main level is where you'll begin to fall in love with a sun room, sizable dining room, open concept kitchen and great room with windows, windows and more windows. If you enjoy cooking delicious food, or even terrible food but still like cooking, this kitchen is for you. With high end appliances including gas range and high powered exhaust, wall oven, big fridge, butcher block counters and island, you can keep an eye out while preparing a delightful meal.



The bedroom level offers a master bedroom with its own updated full bathroom. The additional 2 bedrooms share a full bathroom with soaking tub. Continue to the very top level which is a finished attic space perfect for use as an office, playroom or simply a comfortable get away.



To complete the home, the basement is setup with built in shelving and includes a wall mounted flat screen TV. A third full bathroom allows for plenty of simultaneous bathing if you have guests over. Plenty of storage and spacious laundry room too.



If you enjoy grilling on the BBQ or enjoy a cold drink on a hot day, the brick patio and backyard are perfect for you. If all this hasn't piqued your interest, perhaps the full size garage will make you want to come take a look.



To see this handsome home, email (no phone calls please) Scott Goldberg at Scott@StreamlineManagement.com!



*** Note: this home is only available through April of 2020 ***



Lease terms:

- No smoking

- Pets accepted on a case by case basis with additional security deposit

- Resident responsible for utilities

- Lease ending no later than April, 2020



