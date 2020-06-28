All apartments in Rosedale
Last updated December 6 2019 at 9:42 PM

8114 SUMTER AVE

8114 Sumter Avenue · No Longer Available
Rosedale

Apartments with Parking

2 Bedrooms

Dog Friendly Apartments

Pet Friendly Places
Location

8114 Sumter Avenue, Rosedale, MD 21237

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home With Sunroom and Lots of Outdoor Space. Amenities include stainless appliances, washer/dryer, new carpet, fresh paint, nice outdoor patio & much more. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8114 SUMTER AVE have any available units?
8114 SUMTER AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosedale, MD.
What amenities does 8114 SUMTER AVE have?
Some of 8114 SUMTER AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8114 SUMTER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
8114 SUMTER AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8114 SUMTER AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8114 SUMTER AVE is pet friendly.
Does 8114 SUMTER AVE offer parking?
Yes, 8114 SUMTER AVE offers parking.
Does 8114 SUMTER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8114 SUMTER AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8114 SUMTER AVE have a pool?
No, 8114 SUMTER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 8114 SUMTER AVE have accessible units?
No, 8114 SUMTER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8114 SUMTER AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8114 SUMTER AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8114 SUMTER AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8114 SUMTER AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
