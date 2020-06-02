All apartments in Rockville
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

8 Kirkfield Ct

8 Kirkfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

8 Kirkfield Court, Rockville, MD 20850
West Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
Amazing 3 Bed/ 2 full 2 half Bath Townhome in Rockville! Walk into your updated kitchen with upgraded appliances, ample cabinet space, and tile flooring! Going into your bright living and dining room with hardwood floors, walk outside to your fenced in backyard! There is also a half bath for added convenience! Upstairs you have three big bedrooms including a master bedroom with laminate flooring, a walk in closet, and a full bathroom with nice finishes! There is also another full bathroom for the additional bedrooms! The basement is finished with a storage area, a finished space for an office or playroom, and a full sized washer and dryer! There also another half bath!

~ Community offers pool and Clubhouse with Membership!

~ Near Lakewood Country Club, Fallsmead Park, and Wooton's Mill Park!

~ Minutes from Rockville Town Square, DC, SR 28, I-270 Providing Many Local Shopping and Restaurants!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

(RLNE5551491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Kirkfield Ct have any available units?
8 Kirkfield Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 8 Kirkfield Ct have?
Some of 8 Kirkfield Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Kirkfield Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8 Kirkfield Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Kirkfield Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 Kirkfield Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8 Kirkfield Ct offer parking?
No, 8 Kirkfield Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8 Kirkfield Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Kirkfield Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Kirkfield Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8 Kirkfield Ct has a pool.
Does 8 Kirkfield Ct have accessible units?
No, 8 Kirkfield Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Kirkfield Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Kirkfield Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Kirkfield Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Kirkfield Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
