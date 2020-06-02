8 Kirkfield Ct

Amenities

Amazing 3 Bed/ 2 full 2 half Bath Townhome in Rockville! Walk into your updated kitchen with upgraded appliances, ample cabinet space, and tile flooring! Going into your bright living and dining room with hardwood floors, walk outside to your fenced in backyard! There is also a half bath for added convenience! Upstairs you have three big bedrooms including a master bedroom with laminate flooring, a walk in closet, and a full bathroom with nice finishes! There is also another full bathroom for the additional bedrooms! The basement is finished with a storage area, a finished space for an office or playroom, and a full sized washer and dryer! There also another half bath!



~ Community offers pool and Clubhouse with Membership!



~ Near Lakewood Country Club, Fallsmead Park, and Wooton's Mill Park!



~ Minutes from Rockville Town Square, DC, SR 28, I-270 Providing Many Local Shopping and Restaurants!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



