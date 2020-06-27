All apartments in Rockville
Find more places like 603 GARDEN VIEW SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
603 GARDEN VIEW SQUARE
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:45 PM

603 GARDEN VIEW SQUARE

603 Garden View Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockville
See all
King Farm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

603 Garden View Square, Rockville, MD 20850
King Farm

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Rarely found 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths and 1 half bath with pool view townhouse in King Farm. One bedroom in the entry-level. Hardwood floor on the main floor. New carpet on the top level. Kitchen with granite countertop and island. New roof and new hot water heater. Access to clubhouse and community pool. Free shuttle to Shady Grove Metro. Walking to restaurants and groceries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 GARDEN VIEW SQUARE have any available units?
603 GARDEN VIEW SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 603 GARDEN VIEW SQUARE have?
Some of 603 GARDEN VIEW SQUARE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 GARDEN VIEW SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
603 GARDEN VIEW SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 GARDEN VIEW SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 603 GARDEN VIEW SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 603 GARDEN VIEW SQUARE offer parking?
No, 603 GARDEN VIEW SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 603 GARDEN VIEW SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 GARDEN VIEW SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 GARDEN VIEW SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 603 GARDEN VIEW SQUARE has a pool.
Does 603 GARDEN VIEW SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 603 GARDEN VIEW SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 603 GARDEN VIEW SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 GARDEN VIEW SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 GARDEN VIEW SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 GARDEN VIEW SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St
Rockville, MD 20851
Congressional Towers
261 Congressional Ln
Rockville, MD 20852
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850
Halpine View Apartments
13013 Crookston Ln
Rockville, MD 20851
Villas at Rockville
1699 Yale Pl
Rockville, MD 20850
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr
Rockville, MD 20850

Similar Pages

Rockville 1 BedroomsRockville 2 Bedrooms
Rockville Apartments with ParkingRockville Apartments with Pool
Rockville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central RockvilleWest Rockville
East Rockville
King Farm

Apartments Near Colleges

Montgomery CollegeHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University