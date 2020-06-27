603 GARDEN VIEW SQUARE

Amenities

Rarely found 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths and 1 half bath with pool view townhouse in King Farm. One bedroom in the entry-level. Hardwood floor on the main floor. New carpet on the top level. Kitchen with granite countertop and island. New roof and new hot water heater. Access to clubhouse and community pool. Free shuttle to Shady Grove Metro. Walking to restaurants and groceries.