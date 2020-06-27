603 Garden View Square, Rockville, MD 20850 King Farm
Rarely found 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths and 1 half bath with pool view townhouse in King Farm. One bedroom in the entry-level. Hardwood floor on the main floor. New carpet on the top level. Kitchen with granite countertop and island. New roof and new hot water heater. Access to clubhouse and community pool. Free shuttle to Shady Grove Metro. Walking to restaurants and groceries.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
